Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell And Shimon Sakaguchi Win 2025 Nobel Prize In Medicine
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi. They have been recognised for their groundbreaking discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance, which help explain how the immune system distinguishes between harmful and harmless cells. Their work offers new insights into treating autoimmune diseases.
BREAKING NEWSThe 2025 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi“for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.” twitter/nhjxJSoZEr
- The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2025
2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi“for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.” twitter/QrgY6030Yv
- ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025
Prize and Recognition
The winners, selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute, will receive 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) and a gold medal presented by the King of Sweden. The committee said their research has paved the way for a new field and advanced treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.
About the Nobel Prizes
Established by Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, the Nobel Prizes have been awarded since 1901 to recognise outstanding achievements in science, literature, and peace. The Economics Prize was added later and is funded by Sweden's central bank.
Tradition and ceremony
Most Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, while the Peace Prize is presented in Oslo. Recipients are chosen by expert committees, and the annual ceremony, held on 10 December, includes royal attendance and a formal banquet. Past winners include Alexander Fleming, known for discovering penicillin, and last year's medicine prize went to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their work on microRNA.
Significance of the Award The Nobel Prizes remain among the most prestigious global awards, recognising groundbreaking research that shapes science and society. Medicine traditionally opens the Nobel announcements each year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment