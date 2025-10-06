Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nobel Prize In Medicine 2025 Goes To Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi -What Did They Do?

2025-10-06 06:08:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.

Peripheral immune tolerance is one way the body helps keep the immune system from getting out of whack and attacking your own tissues instead of foreign invaders.

