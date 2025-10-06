Nobel Prize In Medicine 2025 Goes To Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi -What Did They Do?

Peripheral immune tolerance is one way the body helps keep the immune system from getting out of whack and attacking your own tissues instead of foreign invaders.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.