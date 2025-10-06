National Allotment Society Celebrates Britain's Best Plots with GARDENA

The National Allotment Society (NAS) is proud to have partnered with GARDENA to sponsor and support the first-ever Top of the Plots competition - a nationwide celebration of the UK's thriving grow-your-own community.

“Working alongside GARDENA to champion allotment holders and gardeners across the country has been a real privilege,” said Mike Farrell, Chairman of the National Allotment Society .“The standard of entries was truly inspiring - from long-established plots brimming with biodiversity to creative new growers transforming small spaces into productive, beautiful gardens.”

The NAS congratulates all the category winners, including overall winner Steve Mills from Barnet, North London, whose remarkable allotment - complete with a three-level fruit and flower tunnel - earned him the title of Plot of the Year 2025. Special recognition also goes to Roger Atkinson , Donna Harris , Victoria Holden , Rebecca Hale , and David Gallacher for their outstanding contributions to the nation's gardening community.

“These winners reflect the very best of what allotments represent,” Farrell added.“They're places of innovation, wellbeing, and togetherness. Through their hard work and creativity, they remind us why protecting and promoting allotments is more important than ever.”

Recent NAS research shows that:



91% of plot holders say their allotment has improved their mental health.

84% report eating more fresh produce since taking on their plot.

72% say their allotment has helped them feel more connected to their local community. Despite rising costs and waiting lists, more than half of respondents described their allotment as their“happy place”.

These findings highlight the vital role allotments play in improving wellbeing, sustainability, and community resilience across the UK - values that the Top of the Plots competition proudly celebrates.

About the National Allotment Society

The National Allotment Society (NAS) is the UK's leading voice for allotment holders. Founded in 1908, the NAS works to protect, promote, and support allotments nationwide. The Society provides advice, advocacy, and research to ensure that allotments remain accessible, sustainable, and beneficial for communities across the country.