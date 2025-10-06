Actionable Security Launches Salesforce Security Risk Assessment To Help Businesses Defend Against Rising Cyber Threats
Salesforce has become a cornerstone platform for industries such as healthcare, finance, professional services, and manufacturing. With its widespread adoption, attackers increasingly view Salesforce environments as high‐value targets. Misconfigurations, risky integrations, and weak access controls can expose sensitive data, leaving businesses vulnerable to breaches and reputational damage.
“The trust customers place in a business is directly tied to how well their data is protected,” said Frank Marano, Founder of Actionable Security.“A single misstep in Salesforce security can disrupt operations, erode confidence, and create long‐lasting consequences. Our assessment is designed to give businesses the clarity and confidence they need to keep moving forward securely.”
Marano added,“Threat actors are targeting Salesforce because it holds the crown jewels - customer records, financial details, and proprietary business intelligence. By identifying risks early and providing a practical hardening roadmap, we help organizations stay one step ahead of attackers.”
The Salesforce Security Risk Assessment leverages Salesforce, CSA, and NIST best practices, combined with Actionable Security's deep expertise, to deliver tailored recommendations that go beyond generic checklists. Businesses receive a prioritized action plan that strengthens defenses while ensuring workflows remain efficient and uninterrupted.
With this launch, Actionable Security reinforces its commitment to making enterprise‐grade cybersecurity accessible, practical, and effective for organizations nationwide.
About Actionable Security:
Founded by cybersecurity expert Frank Marano (, Actionable Security is a Sparta, New Jersey‐based firm dedicated to helping small businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture. With decades of experience advising organizations on risk mitigation and cyber defense, the company offers expert‐driven solutions that prioritize affordability, practicality, and effectiveness.
Legal Disclaimer:
