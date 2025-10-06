403
GCC Sanitary Ware Market Expected To Reach $1.3 Billion By 2032
EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "GCC Sanitary Ware Market by Material (Ceramics, Pressed Metals, Acrylic Plastics and Perspex, and Others), by Product Type (Toilet Sink/Water Closet, Wash Basin, Pedestal, and Cistern), By End User (Residential, Commercial, and Others), By Application (Bathroom and Kitchen), By Price Range (Up To $200, $201 To $500, and $500 and above)". According to the report, the GCC sanitary ware market was valued at $712.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,303.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.
Prime determinants of growth
The GCC sanitary ware market includes both bathroom and kitchen fixtures, serving as an essential component of the construction and interior design industry. The GCC sanitary ware market includes a broad range of products designed for bathrooms, and kitchens. It includes essential fixtures such as toilet sink/water closet, wash basin, pedestal, cistern for bathroom and kitchen. These products play a crucial role in enhancing the functionality, hygiene, and aesthetics of kitchens and bathrooms in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. Infrastructure investments and construction activities surge the demand for sanitary ware in the GCC market. The GCC nations are channeling substantial funds into infrastructure development, including residential, commercial, and public projects. This has led to a growing need for high-quality sanitary ware products such as toilets, sinks, and faucets to equip new buildings and facilities.
The Ceramics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on material, the Ceramics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-third of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand for premium ceramic products is driven by the region's growing luxury developments. These projects often require high-end, aesthetically pleasing sanitary ware, and ceramics provide a perfect blend of functionality and design. However, the Acrylic Plastics and Perspex segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in use of acrylic and Perspex for manufacturing bathtubs, sinks, and other fixtures due to their aesthetic appeal and adaptability in luxury developments drives the demand for this segment in the GCC sanitary ware market.
The Residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on the End User, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With a focus on sustainability, homeowners in the region are incorporating eco-friendly sanitary ware products that reduce water consumption. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. In the commercial sector of the GCC sanitary ware market, there is a notable trend towards incorporating water-efficient and sustainable fixtures in hotels, restaurants, offices, and other public spaces.
The Bathroom segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on the Application, the bathroom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Bathroom trends in the GCC sanitary ware market emphasize water-saving and eco-friendly fixtures, reflecting the region's water conservation efforts. However, the kitchen segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. Consumers are seeking innovative and stylish kitchen sanitary ware such as sinks and faucets that enhance both the aesthetics and functionality of kitchen spaces.
The up to $200 to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on the price range, the up to $200 segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the GCC Sanitary Ware Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The products priced up to $200 are experiencing strong demand due to their affordability and functionality. Consumers and small-scale renovation projects in this price range prefer efficient, value-for-money sanitary fixtures. However, the $201 to $500 segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. Products in this range often incorporate innovative materials and technologies, offering both functionality and style to meet the diverse preferences of mid-range customers.
Leading Market Players: -
RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C.
Saudi Ceramic Company
Roca Sanitario
S.A.U.
Kohler Co.
Geberit International AG
Jaquar Group, Grohe AG
General Ceramics Co. Sharjah J.S.C.
Seedal Ceramic
Cera Sanitaryware Limited.
