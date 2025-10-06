403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Beach house of US judge gets burned to ground
(MENAFN) A $1.5 million beachfront property owned by South Carolina Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein was completely destroyed by a fire on Saturday, weeks after she reportedly received death threats for blocking a voter data request linked to the Trump administration, according to reports.
Three people were injured in the blaze, including Goodstein’s husband, former Democratic Senator Arnold Goodstein, as stated by various accounts.
Goodstein, 69, gained attention in early September when she temporarily prevented the South Carolina Election Commission from handing over the voter registration data of more than 3.3 million residents to the federal government. She argued that complying with the Department of Justice’s request would violate privacy. Her restraining order was later lifted by the state Supreme Court, and the election commission announced last week that it would conduct a public vote on whether to release the information to federal authorities.
According to reports citing colleagues and other sources, Goodstein had received “multiple death threats” following her ruling.
The fire at Goodstein’s three-story home, located in a private gated community in Edisto Beach, South Carolina, began around noon on Saturday. Flames quickly engulfed the property, fully destroying the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence, as stated in reports.
Three people were injured in the blaze, including Goodstein’s husband, former Democratic Senator Arnold Goodstein, as stated by various accounts.
Goodstein, 69, gained attention in early September when she temporarily prevented the South Carolina Election Commission from handing over the voter registration data of more than 3.3 million residents to the federal government. She argued that complying with the Department of Justice’s request would violate privacy. Her restraining order was later lifted by the state Supreme Court, and the election commission announced last week that it would conduct a public vote on whether to release the information to federal authorities.
According to reports citing colleagues and other sources, Goodstein had received “multiple death threats” following her ruling.
The fire at Goodstein’s three-story home, located in a private gated community in Edisto Beach, South Carolina, began around noon on Saturday. Flames quickly engulfed the property, fully destroying the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence, as stated in reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment