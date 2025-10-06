403
Death Toll Rises in Indonesia’s East Java School Collapse
(MENAFN) The number of lives lost in the collapse of a school structure in Indonesia’s East Java province climbed to 45 on Sunday, as emergency crews continued retrieving more victims from beneath the wreckage.
As stated by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), an additional 19 bodies were recovered on Sunday, raising the total fatalities to 45, up from 37 reported earlier that same day.
Yudhi Bramantyo, operations director at Basarnas, informed the media that a total of 149 individuals have now been pulled from the debris. Of those, 45 were confirmed dead, while 104 were rescued alive.
The number of individuals still unaccounted for dropped to 18; however, this figure remains uncertain due to discrepancies in the student attendance list supplied by the Islamic boarding institution.
Emergency crews have managed to clear over 60% of the collapsed structure, but progress has been hindered by complications, including a concrete slab still attached to an adjacent building.
Abdul Muhari, who leads the Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center at the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), stated that 167 students were impacted by the incident. Of these, 104 have been located unharmed.
Fourteen injured students are currently receiving medical care in hospitals, 89 have been released, and one has been relocated to another healthcare facility.
The collapse occurred on Monday at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School, located in the town of Sidoarjo.
At the time, the building was filled with hundreds of students—primarily teenage boys. The tragedy initially resulted in at least five confirmed deaths and left approximately 100 individuals injured.
The collapse occurred on Monday at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School, located in the town of Sidoarjo.
At the time, the building was filled with hundreds of students—primarily teenage boys. The tragedy initially resulted in at least five confirmed deaths and left approximately 100 individuals injured.
