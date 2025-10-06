403
French PM steps down after appointing cabinet
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has stepped down less than 12 hours after unveiling a new cabinet, amid deep parliamentary divisions over a proposed budget aimed at addressing the country’s growing debt, according to reports.
Lecornu, who previously served as defense minister, had been appointed to his latest position just 26 days ago by French President Emmanuel Macron. His abrupt resignation marks him as one of the shortest-serving prime ministers in recent French history.
A staunch Macron ally, Lecornu faced sharp criticism from across the political spectrum on Sunday after presenting a cabinet largely unchanged from the prior government led by Francois Bayrou. Several parties in the National Assembly threatened to reject the new lineup.
Following the resignation, calls for snap parliamentary elections have intensified. The National Rally party stated on social media that “Macronism is dead on its feet,” urging Macron to choose between dissolving the National Assembly or resigning.
Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI) party, has also demanded the introduction of a motion to remove Macron from office.
