Gallium Nitride (Gan) Powered Charger Market Analysis: Forecast And Trends Through 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|131
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario Future Expectations Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Global Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions Interest Rate-Related Risks Global Geopolitical Landscape Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the GaN-Powered Charger Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Procurement and Mining Substrate and Wafer Manufacturing Epitaxial Growth and Wafer Processing GaN Semiconductor Device Manufacturing Power Management and Controller IC Manufacturing Charger Assembly and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) Distribution and Retail Channels End-User Applications and Market Segments After-Sales Service and Support R&D Activities Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Fast Charging and Multi-device Charging Worldwide Increasing Focus Toward Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Proliferation of USB-C Power Delivery
- High Cost of GaN-Powered Chargers Compatibility Issues with GaN-Powered Chargers
- Growing EV Demand Worldwide Government Infrastructure Integration of Universal Charging Solutions The Increasing Adoption of Compact Charging Solutions
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Emerging Trends
- Shift Toward Multi-functional GaN Power Systems Sustainability and Carbon Neutrality Focus
- Multi-Channel NTC Sensor Technology with Real-Time Thermal Monitoring Airpyra Stacking Technology and Advanced Component Integration GaNSafe Integrated Protection Technology
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Power Range
- Low Power (18W to 30W) Medium Power (35W to 65W) High Power (65W to 100W) Ultra-high Power (More than 100 Watts)
- Smartphones and Tablets Laptops Multi-devices Others
- Online Sales Channel Offline Sales
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Market Ecosystem Analysis Analysis of Key Companies Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the GaN-Powered Chargers Industry: ESG Perspective
- Key Takeaways Key ESG Issues in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Current Status of ESG in the GaN-Powered Chargers Market
Company Profiles
- Anker Innovations Artmu Korea Co. Ltd. Asustek Computer Inc. Aukey Official Belkin Koninklijke Philips N.V. Lenovo Nimble Samsung Shenzhen Xinspower Technology Co. Ltd. Spigen Korea Inc. Stuffcool Ugreen Xiaomi Zagg Inc.
Attachment
