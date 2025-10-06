Gallium Nitride (Gan) Powered Charger Market Analysis: Forecast And Trends Through 2030

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Charger: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global GaN charger market and analyzes market trends. It gives the global revenue ($ millions) for segments and regions, considering 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025 through the end of 2030.

The market is segmented by power range, device type, sales channel and region. Geographical segments are North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World (South America, Middle East and Africa).

The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major companies in the market.



Report Scope



39 data tables and 56 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global markets for gallium nitride (GaN)-powered chargers

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects of the market, accompanied by a market share analysis bypower range, device type, sales channel and region

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and a global supply chain analysis

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Review of the impact of ongoing U.S. tariffs on the GaN-powered charger market

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of the leading companies in the market, includingAnker Innovations, AUKEY, Belkin, Ugreen, and Baseus

Key Attributes:

