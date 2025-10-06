The Next Generation School Students Visit Islamic Cultural Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dozens of students from The Next Generation (TNG) School visited the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center over three days, with the aim of learning about its work and becoming familiar with its activities. The students expressed great joy at the visit, while the Center made sure to organise it in a way that would achieve the intended educational benefits.

The visit included introducing the students-who are non-Arabic speakers-to Qatari heritage and traditions of hospitality. In the Civilization Hall, they learned about the most prominent landmarks of Islamic civilization and its contributions to humanity in various fields and sciences. They also enjoyed watching a virtual reality film that depicted how Islam enriched human life in multiple areas.

The Center is keen on welcoming school visits, as they nurture in young people the spirit of exploration and discovery of Qatari culture, highlight the landmarks of Islamic civilization, and strengthen their connection to and pride in their identity.