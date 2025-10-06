403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amb. Al-Shemali Commends Sorour's Achievements At India's World Para Athletics Championships
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national Paralympic team player Faisal Sorour won the silver medal in the F42 category in the shot put competition at the World Championships, which concluded in New Delhi.
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Kuwait Ambassador to India Mishal Mustafa Al-Shemali praised Paralympic champion Faisal Sorour for taking second place and winning the silver medal in the F42 category in the shot put competition at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.
Ambassador Al-Shemali said that Kuwaiti Paralympic champion Faisal Sorour was determined to raise the Kuwaiti flag in this global event, setting a new personal and Asian record of 16.28 meters after taking second place and the silver medal in the F42 category in the championship.
For his part, Nasser Al-Ajmi, head of the Kuwaiti delegation and head of the Kuwaiti Paralympic Athletics Committee, said, "This achievement was made possible thanks to the efforts of champion Faisal Sorour and the accompanying technical and administrative staff."
He dedicated this accomplishment to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and to the Kuwaiti people.
He also thanked the Kuwaiti Ambassador to New Delhi and the embassy staff for their continuous support since the delegation's arrival in New Delhi. (end)
atk
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Kuwait Ambassador to India Mishal Mustafa Al-Shemali praised Paralympic champion Faisal Sorour for taking second place and winning the silver medal in the F42 category in the shot put competition at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.
Ambassador Al-Shemali said that Kuwaiti Paralympic champion Faisal Sorour was determined to raise the Kuwaiti flag in this global event, setting a new personal and Asian record of 16.28 meters after taking second place and the silver medal in the F42 category in the championship.
For his part, Nasser Al-Ajmi, head of the Kuwaiti delegation and head of the Kuwaiti Paralympic Athletics Committee, said, "This achievement was made possible thanks to the efforts of champion Faisal Sorour and the accompanying technical and administrative staff."
He dedicated this accomplishment to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and to the Kuwaiti people.
He also thanked the Kuwaiti Ambassador to New Delhi and the embassy staff for their continuous support since the delegation's arrival in New Delhi. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment