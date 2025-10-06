403
Ministry Of Jal Shakti Organises Special Campaign 5.0 For Swachhata And Disposal Of Pending Matters
6 October 2025, Delhi : The Special Campaign 5.0 is being conducted from October 2, 2025, to October 31, 2025, to institutionalize Swachhata and Minimize Pendency of cases in Government Offices. The campaign is being conducted in two phases in the Department, i.e. (i) Preparatory Phase from September 15 to 30, 2025, and (ii) Implementation Phase from October 2 to 31, 2025. Guidelines have been provided for conducting the Special Campaign.
Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation chaired a meeting on 12th September, 2025 with Heads of all Wings/Divisions of the Department as well as various organisations of Department regarding Special campaign 5.0 wherein the status of preparatory work and activities to be undertaken along with corresponding targets set against each activity were reviewed. Instructions were issued to all Wings/Divisions/organisations to participate in the campaign with due spirit and to ensure achieving the Targets during the campaign period.
Further, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, DoWR, RD&GR, paid floral tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Central soil and Materials Research station (CSMRS HQs), Hauz Khas, New Delhi, followed by a cleanliness drive and plantation of saplings at the premises. The event also marked the initiation of Special Campaign 5.0 for Swatchhta on 02.10.2025.
