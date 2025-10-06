Ain Al-Zughdiya: A Spring Of Life And Tranquility In The Heart Of Ajloun

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Hidden amid the lush southern hills of Ajloun, Ain Al-Zughdiya continues to flow as one of the governorate's most cherished natural springs; a living testament to the deep bond between the people of Ajloun, their land, and the water that sustains it.More than just a water source, Ain Al-Zughdiya embodies the spirit of life and renewal, drawing visitors, farmers, and nature enthusiasts throughout the year to its serene landscape and abundant greenery.Mohammad Shafiq Al-Momani, Director of the Kafrnjah Agriculture Directorate, said the spring is an essential lifeline for local agriculture, nourishing nearby orchards and farms. He noted that the directorate is working continuously to protect water quality, preserve the surrounding vegetation, and promote sustainable use of this ecological treasure.For generations, Ain Al-Zughdiya has stood as a symbol of Ajloun's rural heritage. Heritage researcher Mahmoud Al-Shuraida described it as one of the area's oldest springs, once relied upon by residents for drinking and irrigation long before modern water networks existed. "It was a gathering place for farmers and villagers," he said, "a place where simplicity met the rhythm of nature."Today, the spring remains a peaceful retreat for those seeking connection with nature. Environmental activist Ohood Abu Ali, from the "Environment Unites Us" initiative, described it as "a rare ecological gem" distinguished by its rich vegetation and steady flow of fresh water. She called for its inclusion in eco-tourism trails, with walking paths and information signs to encourage responsible tourism and environmental appreciation.Rateb Al-Ananzeh, a member of the Voluntary and Social Work Coordination Committee, sees the area as a hub for community initiatives, urging efforts to sustain its natural beauty and strengthen environmental awareness among residents and visitors alike.From its ancient roots to its enduring vitality, Ain Al-Zughdiya continues to tell the story of Ajloun's harmony with nature, a story of water, life, and timeless beauty.