JFDA, Medical Devices Sector Discuss Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) organized a consultative meeting with representatives of the medical devices and supplies sector to discuss strategies for enhancing collaboration and advancing this vital industry.During the meeting, JFDA Director General Rana Obaidat emphasized the importance of reinforcing Jordan's position as a leading destination for medical tourism and fostering an environment that supports excellence and competitiveness within the medical devices and supplies sector, both locally and regionally.Obaidat highlighted that patient safety remains the JFDA's top priority, underscoring the institution's commitment to ensuring the safe circulation of medical devices and supplies. She also noted the JFDA's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its services, maintain open dialogue with sector representatives, and promote partnership-driven approaches to achieve shared objectives.The meeting brought together a wide range of industry leaders, who commended the JFDA's pivotal role in empowering companies to provide high-quality, safe, and compliant medical devices and supplies. They also praised the institution's continuous efforts to advance the sector, sustain its leadership, and strengthen Jordan's reputation for excellence in healthcare.