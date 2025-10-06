403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JFDA, Medical Devices Sector Discuss Collaboration
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) organized a consultative meeting with representatives of the medical devices and supplies sector to discuss strategies for enhancing collaboration and advancing this vital industry.
During the meeting, JFDA Director General Rana Obaidat emphasized the importance of reinforcing Jordan's position as a leading destination for medical tourism and fostering an environment that supports excellence and competitiveness within the medical devices and supplies sector, both locally and regionally.
Obaidat highlighted that patient safety remains the JFDA's top priority, underscoring the institution's commitment to ensuring the safe circulation of medical devices and supplies. She also noted the JFDA's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its services, maintain open dialogue with sector representatives, and promote partnership-driven approaches to achieve shared objectives.
The meeting brought together a wide range of industry leaders, who commended the JFDA's pivotal role in empowering companies to provide high-quality, safe, and compliant medical devices and supplies. They also praised the institution's continuous efforts to advance the sector, sustain its leadership, and strengthen Jordan's reputation for excellence in healthcare.
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) organized a consultative meeting with representatives of the medical devices and supplies sector to discuss strategies for enhancing collaboration and advancing this vital industry.
During the meeting, JFDA Director General Rana Obaidat emphasized the importance of reinforcing Jordan's position as a leading destination for medical tourism and fostering an environment that supports excellence and competitiveness within the medical devices and supplies sector, both locally and regionally.
Obaidat highlighted that patient safety remains the JFDA's top priority, underscoring the institution's commitment to ensuring the safe circulation of medical devices and supplies. She also noted the JFDA's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its services, maintain open dialogue with sector representatives, and promote partnership-driven approaches to achieve shared objectives.
The meeting brought together a wide range of industry leaders, who commended the JFDA's pivotal role in empowering companies to provide high-quality, safe, and compliant medical devices and supplies. They also praised the institution's continuous efforts to advance the sector, sustain its leadership, and strengthen Jordan's reputation for excellence in healthcare.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment