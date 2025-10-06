Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia Strengthen Energy Partnership At Munich Leadership Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, Georg Georgiev, held a meeting with the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, as part of Bulgaria's top diplomat's participation in the“Munich Leadership Meeting” in Al-Ula, Trend reports.

During the talks, both sides emphasized the traditionally strong relations between Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector and discussed opportunities to further develop them.

“Thanks to its strategic location and infrastructure, Bulgaria is a key energy transit hub in Southeastern Europe. Our priority is the diversification of energy sources and routes, and partnership with Saudi Arabia can contribute to greater resilience and energy independence in the region,” stated Minister Georgiev.

The existing successful partnership between the Bulgarian gas transmission company and Saudi subcontractors in the construction of strategic pipelines was highlighted, reinforcing Bulgaria's role as an important transit player.

“Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia have already demonstrated their ability to carry out successful joint initiatives. We have the potential to expand this cooperation with new projects in the gas sector, which will be of strategic importance for our countries and citizens,” Georgiev added.

The two ministers also discussed opportunities for partnership in renewable energy and hydrogen.

“Bulgaria is firmly committed to the EU's climate neutrality goal by 2050, and it is crucial for us to develop cooperation with partners like Saudi Arabia in green energy and new technologies,” said the Bulgarian foreign minister.“Combining Saudi Arabia's vision with Bulgaria's regional expertise can lead to innovation and sustainable development,” he added.

The ministers also explored possibilities for expert exchanges and joint training in the energy sector, aimed at preparing specialists and implementing new technological solutions.

In conclusion, Ministers Georgiev and Al Saud expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector will contribute to stability, security, and sustainable development in Southeastern Europe and the Middle East.