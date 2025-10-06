Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Activates Air Force After Russian Attacks Near Border

2025-10-06 05:05:21
(MENAFN) Poland mobilized its air force early Sunday following extensive Russian aerial assaults on western Ukraine, including areas adjacent to the Polish frontier, as reported by the nation's operational command.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the operational command stated on the U.S.-based social media platform X.

Authorities in Ukraine confirmed that missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Lviv region, situated near Poland, as Russia launched another round of attacks during the night.

NATO member states on the eastern flank, such as Poland, continue to stay highly vigilant due to a growing number of alleged airspace incursions.

In September, Poland announced it had intercepted and destroyed Russian drones that had crossed into its airspace.

Meanwhile, recent drone activity in Copenhagen and Munich has briefly disrupted air travel across Europe. Russia has denied any responsibility.

In a separate but related incident, the principal airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, was temporarily shut down for several hours overnight after reports emerged late Saturday about a potential group of balloons approaching the vicinity.

MENAFN06102025000045017167ID1110154710

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

