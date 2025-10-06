Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC-EU 29Th Ministerial Meeting Kicks Off In Kuwait


2025-10-06 05:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The 29th GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Meeting kicked off on Monday in Kuwait, with the participation of foreign ministers and senior officials from both sides.
The meeting is addressing a number of regional and international topics of common interest, including developments in the Middle East, ways to enhance trade and energy cooperation, and efforts to combat climate change.
It will also follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the previous GCC-EU Summit held in Brussels last year. (end)
nmo


MENAFN06102025000071011013ID1110154708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search