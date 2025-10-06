403
GCC-EU 29Th Ministerial Meeting Kicks Off In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The 29th GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Meeting kicked off on Monday in Kuwait, with the participation of foreign ministers and senior officials from both sides.
The meeting is addressing a number of regional and international topics of common interest, including developments in the Middle East, ways to enhance trade and energy cooperation, and efforts to combat climate change.
It will also follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the previous GCC-EU Summit held in Brussels last year. (end)
