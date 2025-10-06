Australia Telecom Operators Country Report 2025 Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, And Future Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Australia's telecommunications sector include growth in fixed broadband driven by network expansion, and significant potential in mobile data due to increased 5G and IoT adoption. The overall telecom and pay-TV revenue is set to modestly grow, spotlighting mobile data and fixed broadband as critical segments.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Australia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Australia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% across the forecast period, driven by increase in fixed subscriptions on the back of ongoing broadband network expansion.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Australia will grow at a CAGR of 0.8% over 2024-2029, driven by steady contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 3.8%, driven by the continued increase in higher ARPU-yielding 5G subscriptions and growing adoption of M2M/IoT connectivity.

Reasons to Buy



This report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Australia's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Australia's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Australia's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Australia.



Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:



Telstra

Optus

TPG Telecom

Vocus

Foxtel iiNET (TPG)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900