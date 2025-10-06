Ontex Announces Details For Its Q3 2025 Results Publication
Would you wish to participate to the Q&A session at the end of the call, please contact ... prior to the date of publication. Note that active participation to the Q&A session is restricted to professional investors and financial analysts only.
The consensus for the upcoming results and beyond, can be found on: . These consensus figures are based on equity analyst projections covering Ontex, and therefore do not represent forecasts made by Ontex. By making this consensus information available, Ontex does not mean or otherwise imply to endorse such information.
Enquiries
- Investors: Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 ...
- Media: Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 ...
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, for retailer and healthcare brands across Europe and North America. The group employs about 5,500 people with plants and offices in 12 countries (excl. discontinued operations), and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels , where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex or follow Ontex on LinkedIn .
