4 WWE Superstars Chris Jericho Shares A Real-Life Friendship With Beyond The Ring

Chris Jericho's backstage friendships span across WWE legends and current stars. Here are four names he's close to.

Although Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns had a brief feud on RAW in 2018, their real-life bond has remained strong. Both men admire each other's work and have maintained a backstage friendship that's lasted for years. While they haven't spoken publicly about each other often, their camaraderie is well-known among insiders.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho were paired as best friends on RAW during a memorable storyline. That angle helped deepen their real-life connection. Owens once shared that working with Jericho allowed them to understand each other better, and their friendship has remained solid ever since.

Chris Jericho and Randy Orton have always shared mutual respect, even if they haven't spoken about it extensively. Their friendship was highlighted when Jericho stood up to Brock Lesnar over a pre-planned spot involving Orton. That moment showed Jericho's loyalty and the depth of their bond behind the curtain.

Chris Jericho and The Rock had a fierce rivalry in WWE, but their friendship blossomed after a backstage interaction. Though they weren't close initially, that moment helped build a lasting connection. If Jericho ever returns to WWE, fans may see these two icons cross paths once again.