AIADMK Leader And Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR's Statue Vandalised In Madurai

The statue of AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was vandalised by miscreants in Avaniyapuram near Madurai on October 5 night. AIADMK has demanded action against the culprits.

Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the act and posted on X, "The incident of damaging the statue of the revolutionary leader MGR, the deity of hearts, located near Vadivasal in the areas of Madurai, Thiruparankundram, and Avaniyapuram, is highly condemnable. I consider this a despicable act committed by cowards who cannot directly confront the fame and principles of the revolutionary leader."

Palanswami added, "By damaging the statue, the achievements of the golden-hearted leader, his fame, and the revolution he brought among the people through his initiatives cannot be diminished or altered even in the slightest in the minds of the people. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government to immediately arrest the anti-social elements who committed this act and sought to disrupt public peace, and to take stringent legal action against them."

Authorities said that the CCTV footage is being analysed. AIADMK's IT wing took to X and condemned the act. The post read, "We strongly condemn...(the act). Those who damaged the statue of the divine leader of our hearts, the revolutionary leader, must be arrested immediately."

On Monday morning, a large number of AIADMK cadres gathered in Madurai demanding immediate arrest in the matter. Separate police teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

AIADMK leaders restore MGR statue in Madurai after vandalism

In Madurai's Avaniyapuram, AIADMK leaders responded promptly after miscreants damaged the statue of the party's Revolutionary Leader, MG Ramachandran (MGR). Acting on instructions from the party's General Secretary, the Madurai Suburban East District Party Secretary and Thiruparankundram MLA R. Ajanchelppavv, along with IT Wing Secretary Satyen AIADMK and other officials, visited the site, inspected the damage and raised protest slogans demanding the arrest of the culprits. The leaders restored and reinstalled the statue, adorning it with garlands and paying respects, reaffirming their commitment to preserving the legacy of the iconic Revolutionary Leader.

