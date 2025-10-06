403
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For October 6, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's financial markets open today with measured caution, influenced by mixed domestic activity signals where factories showed signs of stabilization while services contracted, alongside a supportive global risk appetite from U.S. market records despite an ongoing government shutdown.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
Brazilian markets closed modestly higher on Friday, October 3, 2025, with the Ibovespa index up 0.17% at 144,200.65 points, reflecting restraint driven by Wall Street tailwinds despite a weekly loss trimmed to 0.86% and ongoing U.S. shutdown delays.
The modest gain masked crosscurrents, with RD Saúde surging 4.5% on improved tax visibility from São Paulo's ICMS regime changes starting 2026, AURE3 rising 2.78%, and VIVA3 up 2.47% on sector optimism, bolstered by August industrial production at +0.8% month-on-month calming growth concerns.
However, MBRF3 (Marfrig-BRF merger) dropped 3.55% in early price discovery, SLC Agrícola fell 2.45% amid next-season cost pressures, and Assaí declined 2.16%, signaling domestically sensitive vulnerabilities; Petrobras slipped with oil's weekly 8% loss, and Vale eased after a bounce.
Cash turnover hovered near R$16.5 billion ($3.11 billion), with the dollar at 5.336 reais. The Ibovespa held 143,700–144,000 support, but daily momentum cooled; a close above 145,000 could revive upside, while below 143,500 risks 141,400.
Global markets showed resilience. U.S. indices hit records, with the Dow up 0.51% to 46,758.28, S&P 500 up 0.01% to 6,715.79, and Nasdaq down 0.28% to 22,780.51, driven by softer ISM services data near 50 and delayed jobs report keeping Fed cut odds high; weekly, Dow and S&P rose 1.1%, Nasdaq 1.3%.
European markets were mixed on construction PMIs, and Asian indices dipped amid holidays, yet Brazil outperformed peers amid global beta focus.
Read more
U.S. Markets Yesterday
On Friday, October 3, 2025, U.S. stock markets ended mixed but resilient at new highs for the Dow and S&P 500, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.51% to 46,758.28, the S&P 500 up 0.01% to 6,715.79, and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.28% to 22,780.51.
Gains followed ISM services signaling a stall near 50 and a fourth straight monthly contraction in services employment, reinforcing Fed rate-cut expectations amid a day-3 government shutdown delaying September nonfarm payrolls.
Utilities led sector gains at +1.2%, while big tech eased; notable movers included Applied Materials down 2.7% on a $600 million fiscal 2026 revenue hit, Tesla down 1.4%, and Palantir down 7.5% on U.S. Army concerns.
Despite weekly advances, investor caution persists due to shutdown risks and data delays. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered at 4.13%, crude posted an 8% weekly loss, breadth was positive (NYSE advancers outpaced decliners 1.7:1), and volume was above average at 20.5 billion shares vs. 19.0 billion 20-day average.
Commodities
Brazilian Real
The Brazilian real strengthened, with USD/BRL at 5.336 on October 3, 2025, slipping late Friday after a three-day dollar advance and holding near 5.34 into the weekend, supported by U.S. shutdown uncertainty weakening the dollar index to 97.7 and Brazil's +0.8% industrial production offsetting growth concerns.
Elevated Selic at 15% provides carry advantage amid Fed's recent 25-basis-point cut described as“balanced,” though services PMI contraction to 46.3 tempers aggressive gains. Year-to-date, the real shows resilience despite pressures.
Technicals indicate a gentle down-channel since July, with rebounds failing at 5.34–5.36; break above 5.38–5.40 shifts sentiment, support at 5.31–5.32 then 5.27.
Today's BCB Focus at 7:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT) and USD CB Employment Trends at 10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) will guide policy and dollar path.
Read more
Oil Prices
Oil prices found footing after a bruising week, with Brent at $65.4 and WTI at $61.8 on October 3, the Brent–WTI spread near $3–4, nudged higher by OPEC+ 's smallest-viable November increase of 137,000 barrels/day amid sanction enforcement talks on Russian flows.
Weekly, both benchmarks fell 7–8% on demand lull and supply concerns, with geopolitics providing a floor but not overriding trends.
Petrobras slipped amid the drop, though tariff exemptions aid energy products; services contraction signals fuel demand caution. Today's EUR Retail Sales at 5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) will clarify European consumption trends.
Read more
Gold Prices
Gold cleared $3,900/oz on October 3, up significantly year-to-date, driven by haven flows pivoting amid U.S. shutdown macro anxiety, firm Fed rate-cut bets from softened tone and services stall, and steady central bank purchases.
ETF inflows support prices, with resistance near current highs and broader debasement trades amplifying moves. This aids Brazil's mining exports amid global uncertainties. Today's EUR French BTF auctions at 9:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) will signal liquidity trends.
Read more
Silver Prices
Silver sprinted to near its 2011 peak at $48.5/oz in early October 6 trade, up sharply daily and year-to-date, fueled by tighter supply meeting sturdier industrial demand in solar and electrification, with the Silver Institute forecasting a fifth straight annual deficit in 2025.
ETF demand is lively, with iShares Silver Trust at 488 million ounces as of October 3; London benchmark finished Friday in high-$47s after midweek surge and Thursday stumble.
This bolsters Brazil's mining sector. Today's EUR Retail Sales at 5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) will clarify consumer and industrial trends.
Read more
Copper Prices
Copper rose to $10,700/tonne (LME) or $5.08–$5.10/lb (COMEX) on October 3, highest in months after last week's jump and profit-taking dip, driven by supply disruptions at Indonesia's Grasberg mine slashing 2025–26 output forecasts and LME stocks edging lower.
Demand from power grids, autos, and appliances adds pressure, with U.S. futures open interest rising on fresh long money; near-term supports at $5.05–$5.00, resistance $5.12–$5.20.
This supports Latin American producers including Brazil's downstream, balancing sheets and tax receipts; aids Vale's exports. Today's EUR Construction PMIs at 7:28 AM EST (8:28 AM BRT) will provide demand clarity.
Read more
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin peaked at a new record near $125,700 over the weekend before easing to $123,800 by the morning of October 6, down 1.0% over 24 hours.
The surge was propelled by nearly $1 billion in U.S. spot ETF net inflows on Friday, macro anxiety from U.S. funding uncertainty reviving debasement trades, and record derivatives open interest from hedge funds.
Near-term range 121,000–125,700, with push above top eyeing 128,000–130,000 or slip below testing 119,000–117,500.
Brazil's fintech sector, including stablecoin initiatives, remains engaged amid volatility. Today's USD Fed Schmid speech at 5:00 PM EST (6:00 PM BRT) will influence digital trends.
Read more
Iron Ore Prices
Iron ore stalled near $104/tonne on October 3, trading in a $103–$105 band amid China's National Day holiday reducing signals from Dalian and Shanghai, with activity low on Singapore/OTC desks and volatility muted.
Stabilization from steady Australian/Brazilian shipments, but cooled by CMRG pressing BHP for terms (pausing cargo), rising port inventories, softer steel margins slowing restocking, and cheaper capesize freight; anticipation of Guinea's Simandou supply caps forwards.
Daily above $101 support, potential $106–$107 above $105.5 or $100 below $101–$102. Aids Vale amid holiday breather. Today's China holiday continuation will hint at post-festive demand.
Read more
Companies and Market
Industry Outlook
Brazil's economy shows mixed signals with August industrial production up 0.8% month-on-month stabilizing factories, but September services PMI contracting to 46.3 and composite to 46.0, pointing to a domestic demand drag and narrower earnings breadth into year-end, favoring exporters and basic materials over retail/travel.
Challenges persist with the 15% Selic rate, U.S. shutdown data delays, and Ambipar 's 86% yearly stock plunge to R$1.63 on liquidity/governance strains from debt disputes.
The Ibovespa's 144,200.65 close reflects caution, with RD Saúde (+4.5%) leading amid tax relief, offset by MBRF3 (-3.55%). The real at 5.34 benefits from dollar weakness and industrial data.
Today's BCB Focus at 7:25 AM EST (8:25 AM BRT), Trade Balance at 2:00 PM EST (3:00 PM BRT), and EUR Retail Sales at 5:00 AM EST (6:00 AM BRT) will shape demand for energy, mining, and ag sectors.
Key Developments
Economic Resilience: Industrial production rises 0.8% MoM in August, calming growth jitters but YoY -0.7%; services PMI at 46.3 signals contraction, keeping Selic easing optionality open while supporting exporters.
Read more
Corporate Struggles: Ambipar's shares collapse 86% YTD to R$1.63 on debt restructuring disputes with Deutsche Bank over derivatives, eroding trust in R$4.7B cash (only US$80M liquid) and highlighting leverage at 3.2x EBITDA amid acquisitions and leadership churn.
Read more
Aviation Sector Strength: Embraer's Q3 deliveries up 5% YoY to 62 aircraft (20 commercial E195-E2, 41 executive Phenom 300, 1 KC-390), YTD 46 commercial/102 executive/5 defense; 2025 guidance 77–85 commercial/145–155 executive, aiding efficient route investments.
Read more
Energy Ramp-Up: Brava Energia ends Q3 at 91,800 boe/d (up 7% QoQ), with FPSO Atlanta commissioning boosting Q4 volumes despite November maintenance at Papa-Terra/BC-10; stabilizes Brazil's independent oil supply.
Read more
EV Expansion: WEG bets on megawatt-class EV charging, serving 60% of Brazil's 1,168 electric buses, opening São Bernardo hub for maintenance/recycling, and launching Europe sales in 2026 with 1MW units to cut stops for fleets.
Read more
Agricultural Outlook: SLC Agrícola plans 836,100 hectares for 2025/26 (up 13.6%), soybeans +13.8% to 429,700ha, cotton +11.7% to 199,700ha, corn +28.9% to 158,200ha, but costs up 10.2% (57.1% USD-linked at R$5.45/USD) and leaner portfolio cutting minor crops 14.8%.
Read more
Poultry Ambition: JBS invests $70M in Paraguay's Pollos Amanecer to hit 100,000 birds/day capacity over 2 years, re-entering post-2017 beef exit for domestic/export growth leveraging grain access.
Read more
Commodity Trends: Iron ore ($104) stalls on China holiday, oil ($65.4 Brent) up on OPEC+ caution but weekly -8%, copper ($10,700/t) on Grasberg squeeze, silver ($48.5) near 2011 peak on deficits.
Stock Market Dynamics: Ibovespa at 144,200.65 (+0.17%) with RD Saúde leading, offset by MBRF3/SLC declines, amid U.S. records and PMI mix.
Read more
Explanation of EST
Eastern Standard Time (EST) is the time zone used in the eastern United States, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami, set at UTC-5, five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).
EST is applied here for consistency, aligning with U.S. financial market schedules, influencing global trading.
Economic Agenda
Brazil
7:25 AM EST / 8:25 AM BRT – BCB Focus Market Readout: Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous TBD. Aggregates market forecasts for inflation, GDP, and Selic rate, shaping monetary policy expectations amid mixed PMI data and industrial production uptick.
2:00 PM EST / 3:00 PM BRT – Trade Balance (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 6.12B. Tracks export-import flows, vital for external accounts and commodity reliance during China's holiday.
Key Events
United States
10:00 AM EST / 11:00 AM BRT – USD CB Employment Trends Index (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 106.41. Signals labor health, key for Fed cuts, dollar strength, and BRL pressures.
5:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM BRT – USD Fed Schmid Speaks: Remarks on policy, impacting dollar and emerging market currency like the real.
China
All Day – Holiday: China - National Day. Reduces trading signals, impacting Brazilian commodity exports like iron ore and soy.
Germany
7:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM BRT – EUR German Car Registration (YoY) (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 5.0%. Signals auto demand, affecting parts exports from Brazil.
7:28 AM EST / 8:28 AM BRT – EUR German IHS S&P Global Construction PMI (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 46.0. Tracks German activity, key for exports of metals and machinery to Brazil's trade partners.
Japan
7:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM BRT – JPY Household Spending (MoM) (Aug): Actual TBD, Consensus 0.1%, Previous 1.7%. Reflects consumption trends, affecting demand for Brazilian exports like ag products and parts.
7:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM BRT – JPY Household Spending (YoY) (Aug): Actual TBD, Consensus 1.4%, Previous 1.4%. Tracks yearly spending, impacting yen strength and commodity sentiment for Brazil.
7:50 PM EST / 8:50 PM BRT – JPY Foreign Reserves (USD) (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 1,324.2B. Indicates reserve strength, influencing yen and emerging market dynamics including Brazil.
India
1:00 AM EST / 2:00 AM BRT – INR Manufacturing & Services PMI (Sep): Actual 61.00, Consensus 61.90, Previous 62.90. Signals composite activity, influencing global risk flows to Brazil and emerging market trade.
United Kingdom
4:30 AM EST / 5:30 AM BRT – GBP Construction PMI (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus 46.1, Previous 45.5. Influences UK construction and Brazilian steel/metal exports.
7:58 AM EST / 8:58 AM BRT – GBP United Kingdom New Passenger Cars Registration (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 82,908.0. Tracks auto trends for Brazilian metals and parts demand.
1:30 PM EST / 2:30 PM BRT – GBP BoE Gov Bailey Speaks: UK policy cues affect commodity liquidity and demand for Brazilian exports.
France
9:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM BRT – EUR French 12-Month BTF Auction: Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 2.058%. Influences short-term yields and flows to Brazil.
9:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM BRT – EUR French 3-Month BTF Auction: Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 1.979%. Affects liquidity to EMs like Brazil.
9:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM BRT – EUR French 6-Month BTF Auction: Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 2.042%. Impacts mid-term capital and Brazilian export markets.
7:28 AM EST / 8:28 AM BRT – EUR French IHS S&P Global Construction PMI (MoM) (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 46.7. Signals French trends, affecting regional demand for Brazilian goods.
Italy
7:28 AM EST / 8:28 AM BRT – EUR Italian IHS S&P Global Construction PMI (MoM) (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 47.7. Gauges construction, influencing metal demand from Brazil.
Canada
No key events today. Broader North American trends via USD data could indirectly influence cross-border trade in energy and autos with Brazil.
Mexico
8:00 AM EST / 9:00 AM BRT – MXN Consumer Confidence (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 46.7. Gauges Mexican sentiment, relevant for regional trade and LatAm risk flows to Brazil.
8:00 AM EST / 9:00 AM BRT – MXN Consumer Confidence n.s.a. (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 46.5. Unadjusted trends for LatAm flows impacting Brazil.
South Korea
All Day – Holiday: South Korea - Chuseok - Thanksgiving Day. Affects regional demand for Brazilian goods, including autos and electronics.
Australia
7:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM BRT – AUD Westpac Consumer Sentiment (Oct): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous -3.1%. Gauges Aussie spending, impacting iron ore and coal demand from Brazil.
8:30 PM EST / 9:30 PM BRT – AUD ANZ Job Advertisements (MoM) (Sep): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 0.1%. Tracks labor demand for metals and resources exported to Brazil's partners.
New Zealand
5:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM BRT – NZD NZIER Business Confidence (Q3): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 22%. Signals NZ activity for ag demand, influencing global food prices and Brazil's soy.
5:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM BRT – NZD NZIER QSBO Capacity Utilization (Q3): Actual TBD, Consensus TBD, Previous 89.4%. Impacts industrial exports and commodity flows to Brazil.
Switzerland
3:00 AM EST / 4:00 AM BRT – CHF Unemployment Rate n.s.a. (Sep): Actual 2.8%, Consensus TBD, Previous 2.8%. Tracks Swiss labor, influencing safe-haven flows and Euro stability for Brazil.
3:00 AM EST / 4:00 AM BRT – CHF Unemployment Rate s.a. (Sep): Actual 3.0%, Consensus 2.9%, Previous 2.9%. Gauges adjusted trends, relevant for Eurozone stability affecting Brazilian assets.
