403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mortars In Colombia's Arauca: A Border War That Never Quite Ends
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At dawn on Sunday, homemade mortars arced into the Colombian Army's Puerto Jordán base, a dusty outpost between Arauquita and Tame in Arauca, near the Venezuelan border.
One soldier was killed. At least six more were wounded and airlifted to the city of Arauca as troops fanned out to secure the area.
The weapons were“tatucos” - improvised launchers, often gas cylinders packed with explosives, fired from outside the perimeter. They are crude, cheap, and imprecise.
That is part of the fear: when attackers aim at a base, the blast can just as easily hit a shop, a school, or a house across the road. Officials condemned the strike and urged illegal armed groups to stop.
No group immediately claimed responsibility, but the National Liberation Army (ELN) has long operated in these border corridors, sometimes clashing with factions of FARC dissidents and, at intervals, with the state.
Border Blast in Arauca Highlights Colombia-Venezuela Tensions
The Army continued search operations after the blast; casualty figures could still be updated as formal reports arrive. The story behind the story is the geography. Arauca sits on river crossings and back roads that connect to Venezuela .
Those routes carry cattle, fuel, migrants, and illegal goods. Armed groups tax and protect this flow. Population centers like Puerto Jordán become strategic - not because they are large, but because they sit on the map where money moves.
That is why this same base has been hit before, including a similar mortar attack last year. Politics shadows the battlefield. National peace talks with the ELN stalled earlier this year.
Every new attack hardens positions, making a return to negotiations harder and pushing security forces to tighten checkpoints and restrict movement. For civilians, that means longer lines, sporadic road closures, and the constant calculation of risk.
Why this matters beyond Colombia : border conflicts rarely stay contained. They alter trade and migration patterns, strain local hospitals and schools, and send shockwaves through regional politics.
Sunday's strike is not an isolated headline; it is a reminder that when front lines run along borders, ordinary life on both sides is always within range.
One soldier was killed. At least six more were wounded and airlifted to the city of Arauca as troops fanned out to secure the area.
The weapons were“tatucos” - improvised launchers, often gas cylinders packed with explosives, fired from outside the perimeter. They are crude, cheap, and imprecise.
That is part of the fear: when attackers aim at a base, the blast can just as easily hit a shop, a school, or a house across the road. Officials condemned the strike and urged illegal armed groups to stop.
No group immediately claimed responsibility, but the National Liberation Army (ELN) has long operated in these border corridors, sometimes clashing with factions of FARC dissidents and, at intervals, with the state.
Border Blast in Arauca Highlights Colombia-Venezuela Tensions
The Army continued search operations after the blast; casualty figures could still be updated as formal reports arrive. The story behind the story is the geography. Arauca sits on river crossings and back roads that connect to Venezuela .
Those routes carry cattle, fuel, migrants, and illegal goods. Armed groups tax and protect this flow. Population centers like Puerto Jordán become strategic - not because they are large, but because they sit on the map where money moves.
That is why this same base has been hit before, including a similar mortar attack last year. Politics shadows the battlefield. National peace talks with the ELN stalled earlier this year.
Every new attack hardens positions, making a return to negotiations harder and pushing security forces to tighten checkpoints and restrict movement. For civilians, that means longer lines, sporadic road closures, and the constant calculation of risk.
Why this matters beyond Colombia : border conflicts rarely stay contained. They alter trade and migration patterns, strain local hospitals and schools, and send shockwaves through regional politics.
Sunday's strike is not an isolated headline; it is a reminder that when front lines run along borders, ordinary life on both sides is always within range.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment