AI In Medical Imaging: Worldwide Markets Analysis, Competition Assessments And Investment Opportunities To 2029

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Medical Imaging Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The AI in medical imaging market is projected to expand by USD 5.17 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 28.1% during this period. This market report delivers comprehensive insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.
The analysis presents an up-to-date overview of the current market scenario, emerging trends, and influential growth drivers. The burgeoning demand for rapid and precise diagnostics, the widespread use of big data requiring efficient data management, and continuous advancements in AI technologies stand as significant market drivers.
Highlights of the report include the emergence of generative AI in transforming medical diagnostics, the rise of federated learning for collaborative, privacy-preserving AI, and the integration of AI for automated and optimized workflows. These are expected to drive significant market demand in the upcoming years.
The research employs a balanced mix of primary and secondary data sources, incorporating inputs from industry experts. Key highlights include comprehensive market sizing data, segmented regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape. The report includes both historical and forecast data for a complete market perspective.
The AI in medical imaging market classification:
By End-user:
- Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others
By Application:
- Radiology Cardiology Neurology Oncology Others
By Type:
- CT Scan X-ray MRI Ultrasound Others
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
Key insights covered in the AI in medical imaging market report:
- Market Sizing Market Forecast Industry Analysis
The comprehensive vendor analysis features advanced insights on leading market players. This analysis aids clients in enhancing market positioning and seizing impending growth opportunities.
The report provides an in-depth look at the market via thorough data synthesis and summation from various sources, analyzing key performance metrics such as profitability, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aidoc Butterfly Network Inc. Canon Medical Systems Corp. Enlitic Inc. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. HeartFlow Inc. Infervision Koninklijke Philips N.V. Lunit Inc. Merative L.P. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Perspectum Ltd Qure Technologies Pvt. Ltd. RadNet Inc. Riverain Technologies Siemens Healthineers AG Tempus Labs Inc. TeraRecon Inc. VUNO
