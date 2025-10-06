Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 40


2025-10-06 04:16:16
Company announcement no. 45 2025
06 October 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 40
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 40:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 13,001,175 244.2937 3,176,104,687
29 September 2025 41,000 273.2666 11,203,931
30 September 2025 134,557 271.7141 36,561,034
01 October 2025 92,507 273.1709 25,270,220
02 October 2025 93,000 268.9992 25,016,926
03 October 2025 94,462 269.9107 25,496,305
Total accumulated over week 40 455,526 271.2214 123,548,415
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 13,456,701 245.2052 3,299,653,102



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.612% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70


