Negotiating And Drafting IT Contracts Training Course Draft Watertight Agreements And Manage The Risks Effectively (London, United Kingdom - November 18-19, 2025)

Understand IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively.

All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry 'norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients. This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT suppliers and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts.

Key topics covered include:



What IT contracts are

How and why they work

What should be included

How to put them in place

How to overcome the key challenges What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means

This practical and intensive two-day programme will boost your knowledge in these six key areas to ensure you get the deal done with the best terms for your organisation.

Practical interactive learning style

This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft IT contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.

Benefits of attending

By attending this programme you will:



Get to grips with the background to IT contracts

Understand computer architecture, storage devices, software and networks

Explore Agile and Waterfall methodologies and contracts

Examine the pros and cons of Software as a Service (SaaS) agreements

Clarify copyright and database rights and their implications for software activities

Consider potential disputes with IT contracts and learn how to avoid them

Learn about open source software licences

Expand your knowledge of IT reseller agreements Focus on IT warranties and specific clauses to be aware of

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house lawyers

Contract managers

Procurement managers

Buyers

IT directors and managers Private practice lawyers and IT consultants

Key Topics Covered:

Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)



Part 1: Prevention is better than cure



Differences in perspectives of IT suppliers and IT customers

IT contracts words to avoid... and to encourage

Part 2: Preparing to negotiate



IT tendering and procurement



Managing IT negotiations



Pre-contract documents



Interim agreements and pre-contract contracts



Structure of IT agreements Responsibility for technical schedules

Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts: Part 1



Lawyers vs IT consultants

Computer architecture

Storage devices

Software - what is it?



Source code vs object code

Databases Classical networks - what are they?

Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts: Part 2



The Internet



IP Addressing and DNS

ASP to Software as a Service (SaaS) to the Cloud

Virtualisation

Content and data

Analogue v digital

Communications

Encryption

AI and machine learning Future trends

Software Licences



Software

Software licences:



Background



Commercial questions



Express terms:





Usual restrictions in software licences





Safeguards against those restrictions





The effect of the Software Directive





Warranties to a standard





Date and currency warranties





Communicating the licence terms

Shrink and web-wrapped software

Maintenance and support adjuncts Escrow

Etymology of an IT project: group exercise



Waterfall commercials - how to negotiate

Waterfall software development Waterfall development contracts

Software development



Agile v Waterfall methodologies

Crowdsourcing and open source development Agile contracts

Software as a Service



Advantages and disadvantages

LHA v SaaS agreements

Customer sensible due diligence

SaaS agreement:



Description of services



Right to use



Scope of use



Price Other clauses

Copyright and database rights - basic principles and implications for software activities



What is copyright?

Use of the symbol

What are database rights?

Sources of most disputes

Copyright enforcement bodies

FAST and the BSA

Audit clauses

Porting software

Non-textually copying software

Software patents Moral rights in software and typefaces

Outsourcing and IT services contracts



Overriding principles

Structures of IT services agreements

Defining services

Defining Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Change control and project/system scope creep

How are IT suppliers managed? Supplier warranties vs customer pushbacks

Problems with IT contracts



Typical disputes in IT projects

Methods of IT dispute resolution and corresponding clauses



Litigation



ADR, mediation and arbitration



Expert determination



Neutral evaluation

Ping-pong determination

Disclosure issues Software ownership issues: who owns it?

Open source software



Open source software

The rise of OSS

Historical concepts

The open source definition

The trajectory of OSS today

OSS as an industry OSS licences

IT Reseller Agreements



Software distribution: what does the industry do?

Sales agents

Sales representatives

Resellers Contracts

IT warranties and clauses



Anti-virus clauses

Date issues and clauses

Comm issues and clauses

Currency issues and clauses Sizing warranties and scalability issues

