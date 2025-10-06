Negotiating And Drafting IT Contracts Training Course Draft Watertight Agreements And Manage The Risks Effectively (London, United Kingdom - November 18-19, 2025)
Understand IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively.
All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry 'norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients. This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT suppliers and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts.
Key topics covered include:
- What IT contracts are How and why they work What should be included How to put them in place How to overcome the key challenges What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means
This practical and intensive two-day programme will boost your knowledge in these six key areas to ensure you get the deal done with the best terms for your organisation.
Practical interactive learning style
This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft IT contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.
Benefits of attending
By attending this programme you will:
- Get to grips with the background to IT contracts Understand computer architecture, storage devices, software and networks Explore Agile and Waterfall methodologies and contracts Examine the pros and cons of Software as a Service (SaaS) agreements Clarify copyright and database rights and their implications for software activities Consider potential disputes with IT contracts and learn how to avoid them Learn about open source software licences Expand your knowledge of IT reseller agreements Focus on IT warranties and specific clauses to be aware of
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- In-house lawyers Contract managers Procurement managers Buyers IT directors and managers Private practice lawyers and IT consultants
Key Topics Covered:
Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)
- Part 1: Prevention is better than cure
- Differences in perspectives of IT suppliers and IT customers IT contracts words to avoid... and to encourage
- IT tendering and procurement Managing IT negotiations Pre-contract documents Interim agreements and pre-contract contracts Structure of IT agreements Responsibility for technical schedules
Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts: Part 1
- Lawyers vs IT consultants Computer architecture Storage devices Software - what is it?
- Source code vs object code Databases
Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts: Part 2
- The Internet
- IP Addressing and DNS ASP to Software as a Service (SaaS) to the Cloud
- Analogue v digital
Software Licences
- Software Software licences:
- Background Commercial questions Express terms:
- Usual restrictions in software licences Safeguards against those restrictions The effect of the Software Directive Warranties to a standard Date and currency warranties Communicating the licence terms Shrink and web-wrapped software
Etymology of an IT project: group exercise
- Waterfall commercials - how to negotiate Waterfall software development Waterfall development contracts
Software development
- Agile v Waterfall methodologies Crowdsourcing and open source development Agile contracts
Software as a Service
- Advantages and disadvantages LHA v SaaS agreements Customer sensible due diligence SaaS agreement:
- Description of services Right to use Scope of use Price Other clauses
Copyright and database rights - basic principles and implications for software activities
- What is copyright? Use of the symbol What are database rights? Sources of most disputes Copyright enforcement bodies FAST and the BSA Audit clauses Porting software Non-textually copying software Software patents Moral rights in software and typefaces
Outsourcing and IT services contracts
- Overriding principles Structures of IT services agreements Defining services Defining Service Level Agreements (SLAs) Change control and project/system scope creep How are IT suppliers managed? Supplier warranties vs customer pushbacks
Problems with IT contracts
- Typical disputes in IT projects Methods of IT dispute resolution and corresponding clauses
- Litigation ADR, mediation and arbitration Expert determination Neutral evaluation Ping-pong determination
Open source software
- Open source software The rise of OSS Historical concepts The open source definition The trajectory of OSS today OSS as an industry OSS licences
IT Reseller Agreements
- Software distribution: what does the industry do? Sales agents Sales representatives Resellers Contracts
IT warranties and clauses
- Anti-virus clauses Date issues and clauses Comm issues and clauses Currency issues and clauses Sizing warranties and scalability issues
