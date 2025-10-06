Snap-On Business Solutions Launches Sightdrive, A Real-Time Dealer Visual Performance Dashboard In The UK

EINPresswire/ -- Snap-on Business Solutions today announces the UK launch of SightDrive, an advanced visual performance dashboard designed to provide dealerships with real-time insights across all areas of their business. Following successful deployments across more than 30 dealer groups in Europe, SightDrive enables every team member to access the same critical information, making it easier to act quickly, improve customer satisfaction, and drive overall business performance.In today’s challenging automotive environment, with rising costs, declining vehicle sales, and staff retention pressures, having a single, easy-to-use tool to monitor performance in real time is crucial. SightDrive unites teams on one platform, aligning everyone around the information that really matters and helping dealerships make faster, smarter decisions.By consolidating multiple systems into one clear, actionable dashboard, SightDrive allows dealerships to focus on what drives success—customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and business growth—without getting lost in fragmented data from 15 to 20 different sources.Each dealership department has its specific dashboard always on display with data refreshed every 5 minutes.“SightDrive has been instrumental in the way our team manage performance, we can’t ignore what happens in our various businesses in real time, actions are immediate, when this is the best moment to have an impact” said Benjamin Duckworth owner of Duckworth group in United Kingdom.“Its strength lies in its simplicity; we can feel that it has been designed by a dealer for dealers” declared PH. Loury heading VW group franchise of a dealer group in Essex, UK.“SightDrive aims to manage the race during the race not at the chequered flag” declared Laurent Riem, Strategic Business Development Director @ Snap-on Business Solutions.If you are interested to have more information please contact Mantas Grigaliunas, Sales Manager at Snap-on Business Solutions by mail @ ...About Snap-on Business Solutions Snap-on Business Solutions delivers innovative tools and services that help automotive dealerships optimize performance, improve customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

MENAFN06102025003118003196ID1110154382