Inova Launches INVCDU1500: Next-Generation High-Capacity Cooling Solution Powering AI And HPC Data Centers
EINPresswire/ -- Inova today announced the launch of its flagship INVCDU1500 In-Row Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). Unlike rack-level solutions, the InRow CDU is engineered to serve entire rows of ultra-dense IT equipment, making it ideal for AI clusters, HPC workloads, and high-density data halls. With up to 1500 kW of cooling capacity, industry-leading flow, and built-in redundancy, the INVCDU1500 enables large-scale deployments to achieve maximum performance, efficiency, and uptime.
Key Features and Benefits
1500 kW cooling capacity at 1.2 LPM/kW flow and 4°C ATD, 40 psi external dP
N+N redundancy across pumps, power, and sensors
PLC touchscreen HMI with Modbus/SNMP integration
Built-in dew-point protection, dual leak detection, and auto fluid replenishment
Hot-swappable pumps, filters, and sensors for concurrent maintainable
Compact footprint with top/bottom 4” hydraulic connections and front/back access
Differentiation
While many in-row CDUs compromise on performance, reliability, or serviceability, Inova delivers:
More Power in Less Space — unmatched cooling density in a smaller footprint
Highest Flow & Pressure — enabling larger-scale AI/HPC deployments
Redundancy as Standard — integrated N+N pumps, sensors, and ATS, not add-ons
True Zero-Downtime Maintenance — hot-swappable components with full access
Smarter & Safer — advanced safety plus heat re-use for sustainability
Executive Perspective
“As data centers move into the era of AI and high-density computing, cooling is no longer a supporting function—it’s mission-critical. We have specially engineered the InRow CDU for sustainability, ensuring it delivers best-in-class performance that meets the rigorous demands of today’s modern data centres. Its high availability and exceptional serviceability are proof of our commitment to providing reliable, future-ready solutions our customers can depend on.” —— Ravi, Cooling Lead at Inova
Availability
The INVCDU1500 is available immediately through Inova’s global partner network and directly from Inova. It is ideally suited for supercomputing facilities, large AI clusters, and hyperscale cloud data centers.
