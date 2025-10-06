G2 Risk Solutions Finalizes Everc Transaction

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS) today announced the completion of its transaction with EverC, expanding G2RS' global reach and adding proven AI-powered risk solutions to its product suite.

Now with the acquired capabilities of EverC, G2RS delivers a comprehensive suite of AI- and analyst-driven risk solutions. Products are built to help global banks, merchant acquirers and online marketplaces strengthen defenses against fraud, scams and illegal or unsafe transactions. This includes the recently launched Smart Scan, an AI-powered risk assessment tool for marketplaces and their payment providers.

Other solutions from G2RS include proprietary risk intelligence, merchant onboarding, continuous monitoring, education and professional services, scam detection solutions and automated risk management.

“Adding EverC's deep marketplace expertise and battle-tested AI to our portfolio promises to fortify online marketplaces against escalating threats, strengthening what has become the circulatory system of global e-commerce,” said Rochelle Blease, president of G2RS.

“Together as a single organization, we'll leverage proven AI and unrivaled expertise to raise the industry standard for e-commerce risk innovation,” said Brian Longe, chief executive officer of G2RS, who added that G2RS now serves nearly every major payment provider worldwide from offices in the U.S., Europe, India and Israel.

The mission-focused companies have agreed not to publicly disclose financial terms of the deal.

The transaction has been supported by several advisors, including DLA Piper LLP, which is acting as legal advisor to G2RS; PJT, acting as financial advisor to G2RS; Deutsche Bank, acting as financial advisor to EverC; and Meitar, acting as legal advisor to EverC.

About G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS)

G2 Risk Solutions is the definitive expert in risk and compliance business intelligence for financial institutions and online platforms. We are industry pioneers providing market-leading solutions for merchant risk, identity verification, digital commerce risk, bankruptcy risk, and credit risk and regulatory reporting. We are driving innovation and shaping the future of risk management through unprecedented data, technology, and global compliance and risk expertise, providing the financial services and digital commerce ecosystems with the tools needed to navigate complex and ever-changing regulatory requirements and mitigate risk. To learn more, visit g2risksolutions .

