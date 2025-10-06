More Than 35,000 Migratory Birds Spotted In Switzerland
-
Original
Birdwatchers counted a total of 10,084 finches, 6,205 wood pigeons and 2,739 starlings, according to the nature conservation organisation. Among this year's ornithological highlights, people were able to observe a particularly high number of meadow pipits, hen harriers and falcate ibises.
According to the organisation, the census took place as part of the annual EuroBirdwatch campaign. More than 27,000 people in 34 European countries took part and counted some 2.4 million migratory birds on their way to their winter quarters.More More You're in luck if you spot these Swiss birds
