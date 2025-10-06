More Than 35,000 Migratory Birds Spotted In Switzerland

Français fr Plus de 35'000 oiseaux migrateurs ont été recensés en Suisse Original Read more: Plus de 35'000 oiseaux migrateurs ont été recensés en Suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 2,200 birdwatchers counted a total of 35,253 migratory birds in Switzerland over the weekend. Among the most frequently observed species were the tree chaffinch, wood pigeon and European starling, Birdlife announced on Monday. This content was published on October 6, 2025 - 09:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Birdwatchers counted a total of 10,084 finches, 6,205 wood pigeons and 2,739 starlings, according to the nature conservation organisation. Among this year's ornithological highlights, people were able to observe a particularly high number of meadow pipits, hen harriers and falcate ibises.

According to the organisation, the census took place as part of the annual EuroBirdwatch campaign. More than 27,000 people in 34 European countries took part and counted some 2.4 million migratory birds on their way to their winter quarters.

