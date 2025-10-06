Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama's Ministry Of Public Works And A Private Company Are Trying To Repair The Road To The Village Of Sorá Chame -

2025-10-06 04:06:37
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ground stabilization, slope reinforcement, and a temporary detour to the Sorá district in the Chame district are the measures that will be taken following the collapse of a section of this road. This road serves as access for more than 10,000 residents of four towns, as well as tourists who visit the region's waterfalls, trails, and viewpoints on weekends. The road at risk is used daily by residents of Sorá, Altos del María, Filipinas, and El Picacho, as well as by tourists visiting waterfalls, trails, and viewpoints. The Ministry of Public Works (MOP) plans to carry out the work in conjunction with the construction company TRANSEQ. S.A.

Esteban Arosemena, the engineer in charge of the work for the private company, indicated that the surveys and topographical surveys carried out will be evaluated by the MOP's Studies and Design Department. The intention is to define a definitive and permanent solution for the road, taking into account that a specialized team identified four critical points along a 200-meter stretch of the highway. In addition, several water extraction points for artisanal wells were identified, confirming that this is an area with a high water table and abundant stormwater runoff. Currently, matacán stone material is being transported for the construction of gabions. In addition to widening the channel of a stream detected at one end of the displaced point, in order to prevent infiltration of surface runoff.

