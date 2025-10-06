Panama's Ministry Of Public Works And A Private Company Are Trying To Repair The Road To The Village Of Sorá Chame

Panama's Ministry Of Public Works And A Private Company Are Trying To Repair The Road To The Village Of Sorá Chame -
Esteban Arosemena, the engineer in charge of the work for the private company, indicated that the surveys and topographical surveys carried out will be evaluated by the MOP's Studies and Design Department. The intention is to define a definitive and permanent solution for the road, taking into account that a specialized team identified four critical points along a 200-meter stretch of the highway. In addition, several water extraction points for artisanal wells were identified, confirming that this is an area with a high water table and abundant stormwater runoff. Currently, matacán stone material is being transported for the construction of gabions. In addition to widening the channel of a stream detected at one end of the displaced point, in order to prevent infiltration of surface runoff.
