Next-Generation 3D Rooftop Bus Shelter Debuts At Orchard Road In Collaboration With Gardens By The Bay

Stellar Ace launches its first 3D Rooftop under its portfolio with Gardens by the Bay, reimagining iconic formats with bold, immersive experiences for the future of Out-of-Home advertising.

