Hansal Mehta Shares How 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar' Was Ironically Pulled Down By The Weight Of Compromises

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for 'Aligarh', 'Shahid', 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and others, is feeling nostalgic as his film 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar' has completed 25 years since its release.

On Monday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared the poster of the film. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about how the film strayed away from its original intent as the makers chose to make compromises in the script.

He wrote,“I was reminded that it's 25 years since 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar' released and it's a strange, bittersweet feeling. Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar began with a crackling script by Saurabh Shukla - sharp, funny, subversive and alive with possibilities. But in many moments of weakness we tampered with it. Manoj's growing popularity, the lure of six songs and the need to make the protagonist a“nice man” trapped by dark circumstances, all these compromises softened what was meant to be a story about betrayal and the shadows hidden in human nature when faced with desperation and greed”.

He further mentioned how the compromises on the part of the makers reflect the irony as the film about greed was dented by the greed of the market forces.

He went on,“What could have been raw and unsettling ended up tame, at times even sycophantic towards its leading man. The irony is not lost on me: a film about greed was itself undone by greed. And it bombed. Now, I hear that the film's negatives have been destroyed. Lost to carelessness, negligence, perhaps even divine intervention. A cosmic reminder, maybe, that good intentions when corrupted by selfish motives rarely translate into good execution”.

“Its failure pushed me into alcohol, debt and bankruptcy. But here I am 25 years later, still around to tell the tale. The film gave me friends, cost me friends and left me with lessons I carry to this day. I am grateful for those lessons. I've made my peace - with myself, and with those I once blamed for the debacle. One day I'll write more about this chapter in my memoirs”, he added.