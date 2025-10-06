403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Guinness World Records Attempt In Forex Industry Is Announced
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Forex Expo Dubai, the Middle East's largest gathering for traders, investors, and financial technology leaders, is proud to announce an official Guinness World Records TM attempt for the“Largest Attendance in a Forex Event.”
For the first time in the history of the global forex industry , an expo of this scale will not only bring together professionals from across the world but will also make history by attempting to set a Guinness World RecordsTM. This milestone reflects the remarkable growth of the forex sector and Dubai's role as a global hub for finance, innovation, and community building. A Historic First for Forex Forex Expo Dubai has consistently been a leading platform for learning, networking, and collaboration. With participants traveling from every corner of the globe, this year's edition marks an unprecedented ambition: to achieve official Guinness World Records TM attempt recognition for the largest attendance ever registered in a forex event. The attempt emphasizes the Expo's unique position as the pioneer in elevating financial events to global milestones , ensuring that every attendee is not just part of a conference, but part of history. Event Highlights & Experiences This year's Forex Expo Dubai will offer a line-up of unique experiences, reinforcing its place as the premier trading event:
For the first time in the history of the global forex industry , an expo of this scale will not only bring together professionals from across the world but will also make history by attempting to set a Guinness World RecordsTM. This milestone reflects the remarkable growth of the forex sector and Dubai's role as a global hub for finance, innovation, and community building. A Historic First for Forex Forex Expo Dubai has consistently been a leading platform for learning, networking, and collaboration. With participants traveling from every corner of the globe, this year's edition marks an unprecedented ambition: to achieve official Guinness World Records TM attempt recognition for the largest attendance ever registered in a forex event. The attempt emphasizes the Expo's unique position as the pioneer in elevating financial events to global milestones , ensuring that every attendee is not just part of a conference, but part of history. Event Highlights & Experiences This year's Forex Expo Dubai will offer a line-up of unique experiences, reinforcing its place as the premier trading event:
-
BIG Stage Awards - Celebrating excellence and innovation across the forex industry.
Premium Conference Hall - Exclusive keynotes, high-level discussions, and visionary insights from industry leaders.
Insightful Seminar Hall - Interactive sessions tailored for traders of all levels.
Guinness World Records TM Attempt - Witness the official attempt and be counted as part of this historic moment.
Win a SUV Car - Exciting giveaways, including a brand-new SUV.
Meet the Wall Street Bull - A symbolic photo opportunity connecting Dubai to the global financial world.
Forex Expo Party Vibes - Evening entertainment and networking in an unforgettable atmosphere.
GCC Majlis & More - A dedicated cultural space for regional networking and hospitality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment