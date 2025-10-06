FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem To Champion Safety, Sustainability, Innovation At Asia Pacific Congress

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 6October, 2025: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), will open the FIA Asia Pacific Congress in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Wednesday by spotlighting the region's growing impact on motor sport and mobility.

The congress, hosted by the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand, brings together motorsport and automotive mobility leaders from across Asia and the Pacific to discuss key initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, regional sporting growth, and innovation in transport.

Speaking ahead of the congress, Ben Sulayem said“I am delighted to be joining our members and partners in Chiang Mai for the FIA Asia Pacific Congress and I look forward to building on the region's impressive progress in both mobility and sport.

“Asia and the Pacific are among the fastest growing areas of our Federation and the commitment shown by our members here is driving real impact – from safer roads and sustainable transport to new opportunities for grassroots and elite competition.

“This gathering is an important opportunity to strengthen collaboration across the region, share expertise in mobility and motorsport, and advance our shared priorities of safety, sustainability and innovation.”

The theme of this year's FIA Asia Pacific Congress is 'Innovate. Integrate. Accelerate: Driving a sustainable future for Mobility and Sport' with the programme designed to equip Member Clubs with new strategies and insights into evolving mobility and sporting trends.

This includes a focus on sustainable practices, affordable grassroot pathways, and the evolution of AI and its role in the FIA's sectors.

The event comes as motorsport and mobility innovation gathers pace across the region. Sri Lanka recently hosted the Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship with 18 nations and 204 competitors, while Malaysia will stage the first FIA 'Arrive and Drive' Karting World Cup this November.

In 2026, Formula 1 returns to Australia, China, and Japan, alongside WRC and WEC in Japan and Formula E in Shanghai and Tokyo.

On the mobility side, the Safe Helmets for Asia Pacific Initiative (SHAP) recently held its first workshop in Manila, bringing together delegates from Cambodia, China, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to chart new roadmaps for safer helmets.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.