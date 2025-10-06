Advantest Pioneers A New Era Of AI-Powered Semiconductor Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Test Leader Taps the Power of NVIDIA's Machine Learning Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantest America, a leader in semiconductor test solutions, today announced it is reinventing semiconductor testing with the power of real-time artificial intelligence (AI).

Advantest is combining advanced machine learning (ML) from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) with the Advantest Cloud Solutions Real-Time Data Infrastructure (ACS RTDITM) to drive a shift from traditional test workflows to adaptive AI-driven systems. NVIDIA has selected ACS RTDI for high-volume production to power its latest AI-enabled applications for Blackwell and next-generation devices -aiming to deliver breakthrough efficiency, reduced costs, and improved yields.

Transforming Test into Intelligence

Testing has long been the cornerstone of chip manufacturing, ensuring every device meets exacting standards of quality and performance. Traditionally, this required weeks of data collection, fault analysis, and test deployment cycles. ACS RTDI moves testing from validation to prediction-transforming semiconductor production into an AI-driven, continuously adaptive process.

Integrated with NVIDIA AI inference, ACS RTDI could bring real-time intelligence to semiconductor testing. For NVIDIA Blackwell and future devices, massive data streams are ingested through ACS Data-Feed-Forward cross-insertion, where GPU-accelerated compute optimizes the test set for every chip. This scalable GPU architecture expands seamlessly, supporting the concurrent training of multiple ML models-enabling non-stop operation to drive yield gains, dynamically optimized test coverage, and sharp reductions in latency, power, and cost.

Scaling AI Across Production

ACS RTDI has demonstrated its robustness at high-volume production sites worldwide, securely supporting AI/ML-driven test automation across diverse applications. Its flexible architecture -separating data preparation, algorithms, and decisioning-empowers manufacturers to rapidly adapt as production needs evolve.

“Integrating NVIDIA AI inference into high-volume production demonstrates the transformative potential of ACS solutions,” said Michael Chang, vice president and general manager of ACS at Advantest.“Together, we are accelerating the fusion of compute and data, paving the way for a new era of semiconductor testing that is adaptive, scalable, and intelligence-driven.”

Building the AI-Driven Test Facility of the Future

Advantest also plans to incorporate NVIDIA's NeMo and NVIDIA NIM microservices into ACS semiconductor test analytics solutions. These technologies will curate heterogeneous production data, evaluate models, and deploy AI agents capable of running generative AI applications directly in the test environment.

Through this integration, Advantest is setting the stage for the next wave of semiconductor innovation -where AI not only accelerates the chip development process but also transforms how such chips are tested, validated, and delivered to market.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

...