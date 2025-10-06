Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland gathers its aircrafts following Russia’s attacks close border

2025-10-06 02:52:15
(MENAFN) Poland deployed its air force early Sunday after Russia conducted large-scale airstrikes in western Ukraine, including locations close to the Polish border, the country’s operational command reported.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the command said on the social media platform X.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that missiles and drones targeted the Lviv region near Poland as Russia launched a fresh wave of attacks overnight.

NATO’s eastern members, including Poland, remain highly alert amid rising reports of airspace violations. In September, Poland reported shooting down Russian drones that entered its territory. Recent drone sightings in Copenhagen and Munich have also disrupted European air travel temporarily. Russia denies involvement.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s main airport in Vilnius was closed for several hours overnight after reports of possible balloons approaching the area late Saturday.

