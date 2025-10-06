403
Court refuses to reallocate troops from California to Portland
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has sent federalised troops from California to Oregon following a court ruling that blocked his attempt to deploy the National Guard in Portland.
To get around the court order, the administration reassigned National Guard members already stationed in Los Angeles after summer protests, redirecting them to Portland instead.
California Governor Gavin Newsom denounced the move and said he would pursue legal action, calling it a "breathtaking abuse of the law and power."
Portland is the latest Democrat-led city targeted in Trump's push to crack down on crime. He has said troops are needed to restore order amid ongoing protests related to immigration enforcement.
The Pentagon confirmed that 200 members of the California National Guard were reassigned to Portland to "support US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal personnel performing official duties."
White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated: "President Trump exercised his lawful authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following violent riots and attacks on law enforcement."
She criticized Newsom, saying he should "stand on the side of law-abiding citizens instead of violent criminals destroying Portland and cities across the country."
During the summer, Los Angeles experienced daily protests after it became a focus of increased immigration raids. In June, Trump deployed the state's National Guard to respond, a rare step as such decisions typically fall under the authority of state governors. Newsom opposed the move, saying it heightened tensions. Trump claimed it prevented widespread destruction.
