Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers Unveils Renovations At Jumeirah Branch To Celebrate 35 Years Of Dental Excellence In Dubai
A Vibrant New Look to Mark 35 Years
The Jumeirah branch now showcases a revitalized exterior and fully revamped dental surgical rooms, designed to create a calming, modern, and patient-friendly environment. The renovations align with the clinic’s milestone 35th anniversary, celebrating its legacy of high-quality care, service, and innovation in Dubai’s diverse community.
Dedicated Pediatric Dentistry Wing
The Pediatric Dentistry Department has been significantly upgraded to deliver children’s dental care in a warm, welcoming environment. With dedicated access and specialized services for patients with special needs, the wing underscores the clinic’s commitment to inclusivity, comfort, and compassionate care for all families.
Latest Same-Day Dental Implant Services
The clinic is now home to Dubai’s latest dental radiology system, including a 3D Digital Dental CBCT dedicated to same-day dental implant surgical planning. This cutting-edge technology provides precise diagnostics and enables patients to receive treatment in a single visit —streamlining care and minimizing wait times.
Digital Cosmetic Dentistry Services
The prosthetic and cosmetic dentistry department now operates on a 100% digital workflow. With advanced oral scanning technology, patients benefit from a seamless experience from consultation through treatment. The integration of this technology makes same-day smile makeovers a reality, combining precision, comfort, and speed.
Commitment to the Community
From families seeking pediatric care to adults exploring advanced cosmetic and restorative solutions, the newly renovated Jumeirah branch continues to serve as a trusted destination for comprehensive dental care.
“The upgrades reflect our ongoing mission to provide modern, efficient, and compassionate care—delivered with the same patient-focused dedication that has defined Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers for decades,” said Dr. E. Nicolas, Founder of Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers.
Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers – Jumeirah is located at Villa 446, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. The clinic is open daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For appointments, please call 04 394 7777 or visit nicolasandasp.
