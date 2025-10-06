403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International Accolades Of Sandeep Marwah Book Released At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 24th September 2025: The 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025, organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the Asian Academy of Arts, witnessed the prestigious release of the book "International Accolades" of Sandeep Marwah at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
The release was graced by renowned literary figures Narendra Nagdev (Renowned Hindi Author), Abha Iyenger (Renowned Author), Tanmay Dubey (Renowned Author), and Mukul Kumar (Renowned Poet, Author & IAS), along with eminent dignitaries including H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol (Ambassador of Spain), Cdr. K.L. Ganju (Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros), H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel (Ambassador of Panama), H.E. Abdullah M.A. Abushawesh (Ambassador of Palestine), and H.E. Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera (Ambassador of Cuba).
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed pride in the institution's unparalleled global recognition. "AAFT is the highest decorated institution in the country. We have been honoured more than 270 times internationally for our contribution to education, media, and the entertainment industry. This book represents the prestigious accolades bestowed upon us from different countries of the world," he stated.
The ceremony was further attended by global representatives including Emile Mwepesi (Rwanda), Bohloeki Tlhaku Morojele (Lesotho), Aditi Manohar (High Commission of Australia), Maiky Diaz Perez (Embassy of Cuba), Nohler Salinas Gonzalez (Embassy of Panama), Yahya Al Dughaishi (Embassy of Sultanate of Oman), Dr. Shama Hussain (Oman), and HH Raunaq Yar Khan of Nizam.
The book release added another proud moment to the festival, symbolizing the international trust, appreciation, and admiration AAFT has earned in its journey of excellence in media and education.
The release was graced by renowned literary figures Narendra Nagdev (Renowned Hindi Author), Abha Iyenger (Renowned Author), Tanmay Dubey (Renowned Author), and Mukul Kumar (Renowned Poet, Author & IAS), along with eminent dignitaries including H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol (Ambassador of Spain), Cdr. K.L. Ganju (Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros), H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel (Ambassador of Panama), H.E. Abdullah M.A. Abushawesh (Ambassador of Palestine), and H.E. Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera (Ambassador of Cuba).
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed pride in the institution's unparalleled global recognition. "AAFT is the highest decorated institution in the country. We have been honoured more than 270 times internationally for our contribution to education, media, and the entertainment industry. This book represents the prestigious accolades bestowed upon us from different countries of the world," he stated.
The ceremony was further attended by global representatives including Emile Mwepesi (Rwanda), Bohloeki Tlhaku Morojele (Lesotho), Aditi Manohar (High Commission of Australia), Maiky Diaz Perez (Embassy of Cuba), Nohler Salinas Gonzalez (Embassy of Panama), Yahya Al Dughaishi (Embassy of Sultanate of Oman), Dr. Shama Hussain (Oman), and HH Raunaq Yar Khan of Nizam.
The book release added another proud moment to the festival, symbolizing the international trust, appreciation, and admiration AAFT has earned in its journey of excellence in media and education.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :[email protected]
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment