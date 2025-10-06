MENAFN - Pressat)- In the global race toward a cleaner, more resilient energy system, renewable sources such as solar and wind have dominated headlines for years. But according to, the real game-changer for the next phase of electricity generation might come from beneath our feet.

Geothermal energy, a technology often overshadowed by its more visible renewable counterparts, is beginning to draw fresh attention for its untapped potential. While wind turbines spin across coastlines and solar farms stretch across deserts, geothermal power remains largely invisible-yet it could soon become a cornerstone of sustainable electricity production.

“The real strength of geothermal energy lies in its reliability,” explains Stanislav Kondrashov , founder of TELF AG.“Unlike solar or wind, it doesn't depend on weather conditions. It is a continuous, stable power source, which makes it invaluable for balancing electricity grids in the future.”

A Shift Beyond Solar and Wind

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy sources are projected to cover 95% of the world's electricity demand growth by 2027. Solar remains the fastest-growing sector, followed by wind. However, geothermal energy-long considered a niche-could soon step into the spotlight.

For Stanislav Kondrashov , the challenge lies in rebalancing the narrative. Public imagination has been captured by rooftop solar panels and vast offshore wind farms, yet electricity generation's future may hinge just as much on technologies that receive far less media coverage.

“Today's conversation is often about what we see-solar panels on roofs, wind turbines on coastlines,” says Stanislav Kondrashov .“But if we really want to accelerate the transition, we must also focus on what we don't see. Geothermal energy, hidden underground, has the potential to quietly transform electricity production.”

The Case for Geothermal

Geothermal energy works by tapping into the Earth's natural heat, stored in rocks and water reservoirs beneath the surface. This heat can be converted into electricity through steam-driven turbines or used directly for heating and cooling. Unlike solar and wind, geothermal can provide baseload power, meaning it produces a steady flow of energy around the clock.

However, as Stanislav Kondrashov points out, barriers remain. High upfront costs for drilling and plant development, along with geological constraints, have limited large-scale adoption. But with technological advancements and growing investment interest, these obstacles are beginning to look less insurmountable.

“What was once considered too expensive or too complex is now becoming realistic,” notes Stanislav Kondrashov , founder of TELF AG.“As drilling techniques improve and digital technologies enhance efficiency, geothermal energy is moving from the margins to the mainstream.”

Electricity at the Heart of Transition

The rise of geothermal power also reflects a larger truth: most renewable efforts ultimately converge on electricity generation. From industrial hubs to residential households, the world's appetite for clean, accessible electricity is only growing.

Storage solutions, such as advanced batteries, are becoming crucial for bridging gaps in intermittent renewables like solar and wind. Smart grids, too, are evolving to manage increasingly complex energy flows. Yet geothermal energy may reduce reliance on these compensatory systems, given its steady output.

Natural gas plants-once hailed as a cleaner alternative to coal-are increasingly seen as transitional. Their future, Kondrashov suggests, will depend on how quickly renewables and geothermal projects can scale.

The road ahead for geothermal energy is not without challenges. Beyond cost, environmental concerns about drilling and the localised nature of geothermal reservoirs must be addressed. Still, momentum is building, and its role in the global energy mix is poised to expand.

In Stanislav Kondrashov's view, this quiet but powerful resource could well become one of the defining features of tomorrow's electricity systems.

“The next decade will not only be about generating more renewable electricity,” concludes Stanislav Kondrashov , founder of TELF AG.“It will be about diversifying our sources to make the grid more resilient. Geothermal energy can play a pivotal role in that diversification, acting as a stabiliser in an increasingly renewable-dependent system.”

As the world edges closer to a post-fossil fuel era, the conversation is shifting from if renewables can power the planet to how they can do so most effectively. In that discussion, geothermal energy-long overlooked-may finally claim its place as one of the most strategic allies in the energy transition.