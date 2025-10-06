UK's Largest Training Provider Celebrates 40Th Birthday - And Pioneers Era Of AI-Driven Learning

MENAFN - Pressat) London, UK – 6 October 2025This October, QA – the UK's largest provider of apprenticeships and workplace training – marks 40 years of powering the UK workforce with essential tech and digital skills.

QA has led in workplace upskilling through the rise of the personal computer and the dot-com boom, to the shift to cloud computing and mobile-first.

Now, it leads the charge in the greatest wave of technological disruption to hit the workforce in four decades: Artificial intelligence. As AI reshapes industries and jobs, it is also reshaping training and traditional approaches are no longer sufficient.

QA is pioneering AI-driven training solutions that prepare organisations for the future. Whether it's frontline employees learning to harness AI tools, or technical teams mastering machine learning and data science, QA delivers tailored AI skills for every business persona.



“AI is not just driving what we teach – it's revolutionising how we teach,” said Ben Sweetman, SVP of Learning Products at QA.“Our cutting-edge gamified learning experiences are built using the power of Copilot, and our AI learning assistant, ELA, helps learners achieve deeper outcomes through personalised, intelligent support.”

AI skills are now essential for driving productivity, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences – all of which contribute to a stronger competitive edge. QA is marking its industry landmark with a call for organisations to join the future of AI-driven training.

“Closing the skills gap is an urgent priority, and only future-facing, innovative, AI-driven training is going to get us there. We want more organisations to join this movement, and we're offering 40% off our top 40 instructor-led courses, for 40 days...” Mr Sweetman shared.

Alongside the 40% off top courses promotion, QA will also be marking the occasion with a range of free expert-led webinars on the latest AI and data skills, including a session on how to increase productivity using Microsoft Copilot.

Backed by experience, and powered by AI, QA is leading the next phase of modern training transformation.

Learn more about QA's 40th birthday celebrations here.

About QA

QA is the UK's largest provider of tech training, serving over 7,000 organisations and more than one million learners in the past three years. With 40 years of experience in instructor-led training and a growing digital portfolio, QA continues to lead the way in workforce upskilling and transformation.

