Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Fixed Income Investor Meetings

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie, Fearnley Securities and Nordea to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing today, October 6, 2025. Following the investor meetings a NOK denominated five-year senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.





For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

...

Julian Villar

Head of Corporate Finance & Treasury

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8962

...





About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.