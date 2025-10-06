Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Shareholdings In Company

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“ Company )

Shareholdings in Company

06 October 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) was notified on 3 October 2025 that Sheffield Holdings, LP now holds 109,655,398 Common Shares of the Company, representing 9.89% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS :

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae +44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


