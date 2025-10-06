Jagapathi Babu On Naga Chaitanya's Personal, Professional Struggles And New Beginnings

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has seen many ups and downs in his life. A star hero commented that all his hardships are gone and now it's time to enjoy. Find out why he said that in this article. Jagapathi Babu comments on Naga Chaitanya's Personal Life.

Naga Chaitanya's last hit was 'Thandel.' He's now filming NC 24, an adventure with mythological elements. He recently appeared as a guest on Jagapathi Babu's talk show.

Jagapathi Babu shares a great bond with the Akkineni family and is friends with Nagarjuna. On the show, he referred to Naga Chaitanya as a bridge between the Akkineni and Daggubati families.

Jagapathi Babu joked that ladies love Chaitanya more than Nagarjuna. Chay said his dad gets all the attention. He called being a bridge for two families a blessing, despite early pressure.

Chay called having legends in both families a positive challenge. He loves car racing but drives responsibly, renting tracks for fun. Jagapathi Babu then commented on his personal life.

Jagapathi Babu told Chay his personal hardships are over and it's time to enjoy life. He said the struggles made him stronger, an indirect nod to his divorce from Samantha.