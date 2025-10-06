Jagapathi Babu On Naga Chaitanya's Personal, Professional Struggles And New Beginnings
Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has seen many ups and downs in his life. A star hero commented that all his hardships are gone and now it's time to enjoy. Find out why he said that in this article. Jagapathi Babu comments on Naga Chaitanya's Personal Life.
Naga Chaitanya's last hit was 'Thandel.' He's now filming NC 24, an adventure with mythological elements. He recently appeared as a guest on Jagapathi Babu's talk show.
Jagapathi Babu shares a great bond with the Akkineni family and is friends with Nagarjuna. On the show, he referred to Naga Chaitanya as a bridge between the Akkineni and Daggubati families.
Jagapathi Babu joked that ladies love Chaitanya more than Nagarjuna. Chay said his dad gets all the attention. He called being a bridge for two families a blessing, despite early pressure.
Chay called having legends in both families a positive challenge. He loves car racing but drives responsibly, renting tracks for fun. Jagapathi Babu then commented on his personal life.
Jagapathi Babu told Chay his personal hardships are over and it's time to enjoy life. He said the struggles made him stronger, an indirect nod to his divorce from Samantha.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment