Kala Yog In October: Which 5 Zodiac Signs Will Shine With Luck And Prosperity?

Kala Yog 2025 forms between October 6 and 12 due to the transit of Venus and Moon. This auspicious yoga brings unexpected success, financial gains, and career progress, especially benefiting five lucky zodiac signs.

In October, the planets undergo significant shifts. Between October 6 and 12, Venus in Leo and the Moon in Aquarius combine to form Kala Yoga, bringing luck, success, and honour to specific zodiac signs.



You'll see progress in your personal and professional life.

Chance of promotion at work, possibility of a new job in a new place.

High chance of profit from business deals. Good time to invest in land, buildings, and properties.



Freedom from court cases, with a verdict likely in your favor.

Those preparing to work or study abroad will hear good news.

Enemies in your business/career will be defeated.

Peace and happiness in family and professional life. Be careful before signing a new job or contract.



Promotion and more responsibilities will come your way at work.

Expected profits will arrive on time.

Your stuck money will be returned, and financial problems will disappear.

You might get money through ancestral properties. Possibility of foreign or long-distance travel.



Women will achieve significant success at work.

Good profits for business people, relief from small debts.

Improvement in physical health, peace of mind. Marriage prospects are high.

You will hear happy news from children. The relationship with your partner will deepen.



You will win in career competitions, defeating your enemies.

You will overcome everything and achieve success.

Family needs will be fulfilled one by one.

Unnecessary spending will be avoided.

Full support from your partner. Investment in good schemes.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.