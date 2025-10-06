“Pothole Repairs In Full Swing,” Claims Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar On Bengaluru Roads

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, has claimed that the repair works to eliminate the problem of potholes in Bengaluru are in full swing. The Karnataka Deputy CM further said that he had ensured that the engineers and workers were on the ground to complete the repair work with lasting quality. He said that the government aims to deliver smoother and safer roads to the commuters, which will match the growing aspirations of the capital city.

"Pothole repair works are in full swing across Bengaluru. Our engineers and workers are on the ground every day, ensuring lasting quality in every repair. We are committed to delivering smoother and safer roads that match Bengaluru's growing aspirations," he wrote on X.

Shivakumar stated that the Chief Minister has set a strict deadline for officials to complete the repair work on Bengaluru roads by October 31 and has promised an additional Rs 750 crore grant to tackle the city's pothole problem.

Earlier, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA K Gopalaiah and party workers staged a protest on September 24 in front of Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru against the Congress government over the potholes in the city. BJP leader NL Narendra Babu slammed Congress and called Bengaluru a "pothole city".

He told ANI,“Bengaluru was once called a retired man's paradise, IT City and BT City. Today, it has become a 'pothole city'. Who is responsible for this?”

In response, DK Shivakumar blamed the previous BJP government in the State for the potholes on roads. "The BJP will never be happy.

All these potholes have come under the BJP regime. They are responsible for the bad administration of the roads in Karnataka," he told reporters in Patna.

Shivakumar further acknowledged the impact of recent rains on road conditions, saying, "The pothole problem has increased due to increased rainfall. There are potholes in all cities in the country. But only Bangalore is making news. The media is being controlled in other places. The media has been given more freedom in our state, and this problem is being widely publicised," he stated.

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old student died after a tipper truck crushed her while trying to avoid a pothole near Budigere Cross in Bengaluru. The accident happened under the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Traffic Police Station on Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) Road. The victim is identified as Tanushree.

The incident triggered severe backlash against the Congress government in Karnataka. Janata Dal Secular (JDS)on Tuesday in a strongly worded post said that the student was 'sacrificed' for the Congress Commission.

In a post on social media X, the party wrote, "Student Sacrificed for Congress' Commission!"

