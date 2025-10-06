Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BREAKING: No Immediate Relief For Sonam Wangchuk As SC Defers Wife's Plea Against His NSA Detention To Oct 14

BREAKING: No Immediate Relief For Sonam Wangchuk As SC Defers Wife's Plea Against His NSA Detention To Oct 14


2025-10-06 02:00:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), postponing further proceedings to October 14. The court has sought responses from the Centre, Ladakh administration and Jodhpur jail. 

On September 26, Wangchuk was detained by the Deputy Commissioner of Leh under Section 3(2) of NSA.

The detention followed violent protests in Leh on September 24, during a demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. During that unrest, four people died and many were injured. 

Soon after his detention, Wangchuk was transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan - over 1,000 kilometres away from his native Ladakh.

 

 

MENAFN06102025007385015968ID1110153944

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search