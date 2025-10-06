BREAKING: No Immediate Relief For Sonam Wangchuk As SC Defers Wife's Plea Against His NSA Detention To Oct 14

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), postponing further proceedings to October 14. The court has sought responses from the Centre, Ladakh administration and Jodhpur jail.

On September 26, Wangchuk was detained by the Deputy Commissioner of Leh under Section 3(2) of NSA.

The detention followed violent protests in Leh on September 24, during a demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. During that unrest, four people died and many were injured.

Soon after his detention, Wangchuk was transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan - over 1,000 kilometres away from his native Ladakh.