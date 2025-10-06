Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French PM Announces First Cabinet Lineup

(MENAFN) On Sunday, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu unveiled the first wave of appointments to his cabinet, nearly one month after his elevation to the position.

In a series of key changes, Bruno Le Maire, who served as economy minister from 2017 until 2024, was named as the new defense minister. Meanwhile, Roland Lescure takes on the crucial role of economy minister, with a specific mandate to deliver a stringent budget plan for 2024.

Jean-Noël Barrot retains his position as foreign minister, and Bruno Retailleau and Gérald Darmanin will continue in their respective roles as interior and justice ministers. Rachida Dati remains as culture minister.

The Élysée Palace announced a total of 18 individuals, comprising 16 full ministers and two ministers delegated. More appointments are expected in the coming days.

In a statement, Emmanuel Moulin, the Secretary-General of the Élysée Palace, confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron will convene the first cabinet meeting of Lecornu’s government on Monday afternoon.

