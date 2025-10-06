403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French PM Announces First Cabinet Lineup
(MENAFN) On Sunday, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu unveiled the first wave of appointments to his cabinet, nearly one month after his elevation to the position.
In a series of key changes, Bruno Le Maire, who served as economy minister from 2017 until 2024, was named as the new defense minister. Meanwhile, Roland Lescure takes on the crucial role of economy minister, with a specific mandate to deliver a stringent budget plan for 2024.
Jean-Noël Barrot retains his position as foreign minister, and Bruno Retailleau and Gérald Darmanin will continue in their respective roles as interior and justice ministers. Rachida Dati remains as culture minister.
The Élysée Palace announced a total of 18 individuals, comprising 16 full ministers and two ministers delegated. More appointments are expected in the coming days.
In a statement, Emmanuel Moulin, the Secretary-General of the Élysée Palace, confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron will convene the first cabinet meeting of Lecornu’s government on Monday afternoon.
In a series of key changes, Bruno Le Maire, who served as economy minister from 2017 until 2024, was named as the new defense minister. Meanwhile, Roland Lescure takes on the crucial role of economy minister, with a specific mandate to deliver a stringent budget plan for 2024.
Jean-Noël Barrot retains his position as foreign minister, and Bruno Retailleau and Gérald Darmanin will continue in their respective roles as interior and justice ministers. Rachida Dati remains as culture minister.
The Élysée Palace announced a total of 18 individuals, comprising 16 full ministers and two ministers delegated. More appointments are expected in the coming days.
In a statement, Emmanuel Moulin, the Secretary-General of the Élysée Palace, confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron will convene the first cabinet meeting of Lecornu’s government on Monday afternoon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment