Virtual On Unveils New Approach To Audience Engagement Through AR Technology At Live Events
EINPresswire/ -- Virtual On, a leading provider of non-conventional and disruptive installations, is expanding its portfolio with new portable Augmented Reality (AR) solutions designed to deliver unforgettable wow effect experiences anywhere, from large-scale live events to compact portable screens or personal devices. Known for its popular AR Mirror Photo Booth, Virtual On has long delivered engaging and interactive installations that allow guests to step into augmented worlds, take unique branded photos, and share them instantly. Now, with the company’s latest Interactive Augmented Reality Experience, the magic of AR becomes fully mobile and adaptable.
With this new solution, event organizers and companies can invite audiences to access AR experiences directly on their smartphones or via large display screens. By simply scanning a QR code or visiting a short link, users can unlock immersive content, such as a virtual presenter appearing on an event invitation, brochure, or product packaging. This opens up endless creative possibilities for marketing campaigns, product launches, trade shows, and corporate events.
“We make augmented reality accessible anywhere, from large live events to personal smartphones, offering brands new ways to engage,” said Gerardo Silvetti, Director at Virtual On.
Applications of Portable AR Experiences include product launches and brand activations, trade shows and corporate events, retail campaigns with AR-enabled packaging, tourism and cultural experiences, and education and training environments. Virtual On’s scalable AR displays are customizable, fully branded, and designed to fit any environment, from portable setups to large installations. These solutions are ideal for marketing agencies, event planners, and forward-thinking companies looking to create disruptive and memorable experiences that truly stand out. For more information, visit Virtual On.
